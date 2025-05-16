This fintech stock in action after launching financial services including ticket booking on IRCTC Meanwhile, Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dipped in the opening trade today amid emergence of profit-taking after a sharp rally in the previous trading session.

Mumbai:

Shares of fintech firm MOS Utility are in focus as the company has announced the launch of fintech solution Q-BRIDGE that offers multiple services, including booking train tickets on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The stock has a flat start in the opening session at Rs 292.15 - a gain of 2.17 per cent. However, it gained momentum and touched a high of Rs 298.50. Last seen, the scrip was trading in green at Rs 293.50 - a gain of Rs 1.35 from the previous close of Rs 292.15. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 374.95, and the 52-week low is Rs 150.

On technical parameters, shares of the company are trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to the company, the fintech solution has been designed to simplify and unify financial services, especially in rural areas.

Meanwhile, Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dipped in the opening trade today amid emergence of profit-taking after a sharp rally in the previous trading session.

Markets were dragged lower due to selling in IT stocks and a largely weak trend in Asian markets.

After a weak start to the day, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex further declined 252.97 points to 82,277.77 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 67.6 points to 24,994.50.

From the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Power Grid, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

Eternal, NTPC, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading lower while South Korea's Kospi quoted in the positive territory.

US markets ended mostly higher on Thursday.

With PTI Inputs

