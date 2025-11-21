Excelsoft Technologies IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status, key dates and other details Excelsoft Technologies IPO: The price band has been fixed at Rs 114-120 per share, and the equity shares are proposed to list on the BSE and NSE.

The initial public offer of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd, a vertical SaaS (software-as-a-service) company focused on the learning and assessment market, has received 10.78 times subscription so far on Friday, November 21, 2025, the last day of the share sale. According to details available with the NSE, the Rs 500-crore IPO got bids for 33,10,93,250 shares against 3,07,01,754 shares on offer. The category for non-institutional investors attracted 32.06 times subscription, while the quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) got subscribed 7.76 times. The qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) portion fetched a 12 per cent subscription.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Excelsoft Technologies' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 14. Considering the upper price band of Rs 120, the company's shares are expected to make a debut at a premium of 11.67 per cent over the issue price or at Rs 134 on the bourses.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Price Band

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 114-120 per share.

Ahead of the IPO, the company said it had raised Rs 150 crore from anchor investors. Some of the anchor investors who were allocated shares included Bengal Finance & Investment, 360 One Equity Opportunity Fund, GKFF Ventures, Societe Generale, Rajasthan Global Securities, BNP Paribas Financial Markets and Bandhan Mutual Fund, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment Date

According to reports, the process of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on November 24, 2025.

Excelsoft Technologies Listing Date

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE, and the listing is expected on November 26.

How Does The Company Plan To Utilise The Funds?

The company proposes to utilise 61.76 crore from the fresh issue for the purchase of land and construction of a new building at the Mysore Property, Rs 39.51 crore for upgradation and external electrical systems of its existing facility at Mysore, Rs 54.63 crore for funding upgradation of the company's IT Infrastructure and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)