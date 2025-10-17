Canara HSBC Life IPO Listing On NSE, BSE: Shares make flat debut on bourses - Check details Canara HSBC Life IPO Listing On NSE, BSE: The initial public offer of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd received a muted response from investors, achieving a 2.29 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Tuesday.

Mumbai:

Shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd made a flat debut on the bourses today, October 17, 2025. Shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd were listed at Rs 106 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, matching the upper end of its IPO price band of Rs 100–106. However, the stock gained after the listing. The stock gained nearly five per cent to touch the high Rs 111.05 on the BSE. Similarly, the counter touched a high of Rs 109.08 on the NSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,305.60.

Muted response from investors

Earlier, the initial public offer of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd received a muted response from investors, achieving a 2.29 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. The Rs 2,517-crore IPO got bids for 38,21,61,220 shares against 16,67,15,000 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The company on Thursday said it has raised a little over Rs 750 crore from anchor investors.

The insurer has fixed a price band of Rs 100-106 per share for its IPO, targeting a valuation of about Rs 10,000 crore at the upper end.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank, which holds a 51 per cent stake, and HSBC Group's HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings, which owns 26 per cent.

The IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 23.75 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor.

Since it is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue; instead, funds will go to selling shareholders.

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life has grown into a prominent bank-led private player in the Indian life insurance sector.

Canara HSBC Life is expected to make its stock market debut on October 17.