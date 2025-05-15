What is 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' that Congress plans to launch in Bihar’s Darbhanga today? All you need to know "Education justice begins in Bihar from May 15! Rahul Gandhi is bringing 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' ... a voice for the rights of the youth! Now students will get their degrees on time and secure jobs! Now no debt, you will get your rights based on your ability!" Bihar Congress posted on X.

Patna:

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' in Darbhanga, Bihar on Thursday. He has already left his residence for Darbhanga. The announcement came ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, which are slated for later this year.

Rahul says education justice begins from May 15

"Education justice begins in Bihar from May 15! Rahul Gandhi is bringing 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' ... a voice for the rights of the youth! Now students will get their degrees on time and secure jobs! Now no debt, you will get your rights based on your ability!" Bihar Congress posted on X.

What is 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad'?

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said that the Congress will launch a state-wide 'Nyay Samvad' across Bihar starting on May 15.

"The Nyay Samvad will focus on education. It will also focus on jobs, participation and different sections of the society. Congress leaders will speak with people from different sections of society and will understand their problems based on which, the party will make a 'Nyay patra' for the upcoming Bihar elections," Kumar said in a press conference.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi will also visit Bihar and interact with students by visiting colleges, universities and hostels in Darbhanga.

On May 7, police lathi-charged BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam 3.0 aspirants as they entered the "restricted area" outside the official residence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

The protesters are demanding a resolution regarding discrepancies in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) TRE 3.0 exam results, in which candidates were concerned about vacant posts and issues with the declaration of results.

Earlier on April 7, Rahul Gandhi visited and joined the Congress' student wing's (NSUI) 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally in Begusarai. The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.