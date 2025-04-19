Bihar: Undertrial prisoner found dead in Araria jail, family alleges torture, authorities launch investigation A 46-year-old undertrial prisoner, Sohrab Khan, was found dead in Bihar's Araria jail under mysterious circumstances, with his family alleging custodial torture, while authorities launch an investigation.

Patna:

A 46-year-old undertrial prisoner was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Araria district jail on Thursday, sparking a dispute between prison authorities and the deceased's family. Sohrab Khan, who had been recently incarcerated, was discovered dead inside a toilet in the prison, with officials claiming that he died by suicide. However, his family has raised serious concerns, alleging that he was subjected to custodial torture by the jail staff.

According to the jail superintendent, Sujeet Kumar Jha, Khan was brought to the prison by Palasi police on Thursday. Jha stated that Khan had complained of feeling unwell shortly after his arrival, prompting prison officials to admit him to the jail clinic for immediate medical attention.

However, the superintendent added that Khan later left the clinic without informing the authorities and went into a prison toilet, where he allegedly died by suicide.

"The body was discovered inside the toilet, and Khan was immediately taken to the nearby government hospital, where he was declared dead," Superintendent Jha explained.

In the aftermath of Khan's death, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Araria, Ram Kumar Singh, visited the hospital and confirmed that the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination. "The exact cause of death will only be clear after the post-mortem report is received. A detailed investigation is being conducted," Singh stated.

Despite the official explanation, Khan's family has vehemently rejected the claim that he took his own life. The family members, who spoke to reporters on Saturday, alleged that Sohrab Khan had been subjected to physical torture by the jail staff before his death. They have called for a full investigation into the events leading up to his death and demanded justice for their relative.

Khan’s relatives insisted that the official version of suicide did not align with their observations. "We believe he was tortured, and that led to his death. He would never have taken such a drastic step," said a family member.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the conditions and treatment of prisoners in Bihar’s overcrowded and under-resourced jails. The state has been facing growing scrutiny over human rights violations within its prison system, and this latest incident has only intensified calls for greater transparency and accountability.

As the investigation continues, both prison officials and the family await the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of Sohrab Khan's death. In the meantime, the local authorities have promised to ensure a thorough and impartial probe into the matter.

The incident has ignited a wider conversation about the need for reform within Bihar's prison system, especially concerning the treatment of undertrial prisoners.

(PTI inputs)