Bihar extends deadline for uploading self-declaration documents by land owners: Check new date

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative image

In a big relief to land owners of Bihar, the state government on Tuesday gave an extension of 180 working days to upload their self-declaration documents in connection with the property owned by them. The fresh directive will allow the land owners to upload their self-declaration documents on the official website of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department by February 2025. Earlier they were required to do the process by August 2024.

Decision taken during cabinet meeting

The decision regarding this was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday in Patna. S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), while speaking to media persons said, "The cabinet decided to extend the date for filing or uploading the self-declaration documents related to the landed property owned people in the state by 180 working days.”

“Now, the same can be filled by February 2025. Earlier, the cutoff date for filing it was August 2024. A proposal in this regard was moved by the Revenue and Land Reforms Department of the state government before the cabinet which was approved today," he added. This survey also marks the first cadastral survey since 1911.

90 days given for verification of revenue map

The Nitish government also granted 90 working days for verification of the revenue map and other related documents of the land. However, this will come to effect only after the land owners complete the process of filing self declaration documents, an official from the department stated.

(With inputs from PTI)