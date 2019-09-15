Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna: Specification Comparison

Some of the most popular cars in India fall into the mid-size sedan category. Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris have all been involved in a tough competition amongst sedans that fall in the Rs 8-16 lakh range.
While some cars are new editions to the segment, others like Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz have had the majority market share in this segment in the last 5 years.
India TV Auto brigs to you a specification comparison between Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz
Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna: BASIC SPECIFICATIONS
|Category
|Honda City
|Maruti Ciaz
|Hyundai Verna
|Engine Displacement
|1.5-litre
|1.5-litre
|1.6-litre
|Variant
|Petrol / Diesel
|Petrol / Diesel
|Petrol / Diesel
|Mileage
|17kmpl / 26kmpl
|18kmpl / 27 kmpl
|17kmpl / 24 kmpl
|BHP
|117 / 98
|103 / 93
|121 / 126
|Torque
|145Nm / 200Nm
|225
|259Nm
|Fuel Capacity
|40 L
|43 L
|45 L
|Boot Space
|510 L
|510 L
|480 L
|Seating Capacity
|5
|5
|5
|Transmission
|Manual + Automatic
|Manual + Automatic
|Manual + Automatic
Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna: COMFORT AND FEATURES
|Category
|Honda City
|Maruti Ciaz
|Hyundai Verna
|Remote Trunk Opener
|Yes
|Yes
|NO
|Remote Fuel Lid Opener
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Power Outlet inside
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Rear Reading Lamp
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Height Adjustable Front Seatbelts
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Ventilated Front Seats
|No
|No
|Yes
|Wireless Charger
|No
|No
|
Yes
|Glove Box cooling
|No
|No
|Yes
|Steering Wheel Peddle-Shift
|Yes
|No
|No
|Rear Curtain
|No
|No
|Yes
|Battery Saver
|No
|No
|Yes
|Lane Change Indicator
|Yes
|No
|Yes
Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna: SAFETY
|Category
|Honda City
|Maruti Ciaz
|Hyundai Verna
|Side Airbag Front
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Side Airbag Rear
|No
|No
|Yes
|Night Dimming Rear View Mirror
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Clutch Lock
|No
|No
|Yes
|Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Force Limiter Seatbelts
|No
|Yes
|
Yes
Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna: ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES
|Category
|Honda City
|Maruti Ciaz
|Hyundai Verna
|CD Player
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Audio System Remote Control
|No
|No
|Yes
|Number of Speakers
|8
|4
|4
|Apple CarPlay
|No
|No
|Yes
|Android Auto
|No
|No
|Yes
|Mirror Link
|Yes
|Yes
|No
INTERIOR FEATURES
|Category
|Honda City
|Maruti Ciaz
|Hyundai Verna
|Outside Temperature Display
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Ventilated Seats
|No
|No
|Yes
|Electric seats
|No
|No
|No
|Dual Tone Dashboard
|No
|No
|Yes
Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna: EXTERIOR FEATURES
|Category
|Honda City
|Maruti Ciaz
|Hyundai Verna
|Sunroof
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Chrome Garnish
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Alloys Size
|R15 / R16
|R16
|R16
|Trunk Opener
|Remote
|Remote
|Smart
|Rear Spoiler
|Yes
|No
|No
Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna: DIMENSIONS
|Category
|Honda City
|Maruti Ciaz
|Hyundai Verna
|Length
|4440
|4490
|4440
|Width
|1695
|1730
|1729
|Height
|1495
|1485
|1475
|Ground Clearance
|2600
|2650
|2600
|Wheel Base
|165
|170
|
165
PRICE
Honda City: Rs 9.81 to Rs 14.16 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti Ciaz: Rs 8.19 to Rs 11.38 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hyundai Verna: Rs 8.17 to Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom)
(Note: The above-mentioned cars are the best of their segment and boast of most of the basic features. Our comparison only points out the specs and features that set them apart and could make a difference in choosing)