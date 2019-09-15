Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna: Specification Comparison

Some of the most popular cars in India fall into the mid-size sedan category. Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris have all been involved in a tough competition amongst sedans that fall in the Rs 8-16 lakh range.

While some cars are new editions to the segment, others like Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz have had the majority market share in this segment in the last 5 years.

India TV Auto brigs to you a specification comparison between Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz

Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna​: BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

Category Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna Engine Displacement 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1.6-litre Variant Petrol / Diesel Petrol / Diesel Petrol / Diesel Mileage 17kmpl / 26kmpl 18kmpl / 27 kmpl 17kmpl / 24 kmpl BHP 117 / 98 103 / 93 121 / 126 Torque 145Nm / 200Nm 225 259Nm Fuel Capacity 40 L 43 L 45 L Boot Space 510 L 510 L 480 L Seating Capacity 5 5 5 Transmission Manual + Automatic Manual + Automatic Manual + Automatic

Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna​: COMFORT AND FEATURES

Category Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna Remote Trunk Opener Yes Yes NO Remote Fuel Lid Opener Yes No Yes Power Outlet inside Yes Yes No Rear Reading Lamp Yes Yes No Height Adjustable Front Seatbelts No Yes Yes Ventilated Front Seats No No Yes Wireless Charger No No Yes Glove Box cooling No No Yes Steering Wheel Peddle-Shift Yes No No Rear Curtain No No Yes Battery Saver No No Yes Lane Change Indicator Yes No Yes

Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna​: SAFETY

Category Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna Side Airbag Front Yes No Yes Side Airbag Rear No No Yes Night Dimming Rear View Mirror Yes No Yes Clutch Lock No No Yes Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock Yes No Yes Force Limiter Seatbelts No Yes Yes

Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna​: ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES

Category Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna CD Player Yes No Yes Audio System Remote Control No No Yes Number of Speakers 8 4 4 Apple CarPlay No No Yes Android Auto No No Yes Mirror Link Yes Yes No

INTERIOR FEATURES

Category Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna Outside Temperature Display Yes Yes No Ventilated Seats No No Yes Electric seats No No No Dual Tone Dashboard No No Yes

Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna​: EXTERIOR FEATURES

Category Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna Sunroof Yes No Yes Chrome Garnish Yes Yes No Alloys Size R15 / R16 R16 R16 Trunk Opener Remote Remote Smart Rear Spoiler Yes No No

Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna​: DIMENSIONS

Category Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna Length 4440 4490 4440 Width 1695 1730 1729 Height 1495 1485 1475 Ground Clearance 2600 2650 2600 Wheel Base 165 170 165

PRICE

Honda City: Rs 9.81 to Rs 14.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Ciaz: Rs 8.19 to Rs 11.38 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Verna: Rs 8.17 to Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom)

(Note: The above-mentioned cars are the best of their segment and boast of most of the basic features. Our comparison only points out the specs and features that set them apart and could make a difference in choosing)