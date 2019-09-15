Sunday, September 15, 2019
     
Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna: Specification Comparison

Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna: India TV Auto brings to you full specification comparison between the 3 top-selling mid-size sedans in the country.

New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2019 11:55 IST
Some of the most popular cars in India fall into the mid-size sedan category. Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris have all been involved in a tough competition amongst sedans that fall in the Rs 8-16 lakh range.

While some cars are new editions to the segment, others like Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz have had the majority market share in this segment in the last 5 years. 

India TV Auto brigs to you a specification comparison between Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz

Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna​: BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

Category Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna
Engine Displacement 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1.6-litre
Variant Petrol / Diesel Petrol / Diesel Petrol / Diesel
Mileage 17kmpl / 26kmpl 18kmpl / 27 kmpl 17kmpl / 24 kmpl
BHP 117 / 98 103 / 93 121 / 126
Torque 145Nm / 200Nm 225 259Nm
Fuel Capacity 40 L 43 L 45 L
Boot Space 510 L 510 L 480 L
Seating Capacity 5 5 5
Transmission Manual + Automatic Manual + Automatic  Manual + Automatic

 

Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna​: COMFORT AND FEATURES

Category Honda City Maruti Ciaz  Hyundai Verna
Remote Trunk Opener Yes Yes NO
Remote Fuel Lid Opener Yes No Yes
Power Outlet inside Yes Yes No
Rear Reading Lamp Yes  Yes No
Height Adjustable Front Seatbelts No Yes Yes
Ventilated Front Seats No No Yes
Wireless Charger No No

Yes
Glove Box cooling No No Yes
Steering Wheel Peddle-Shift Yes  No No
Rear Curtain No No Yes
Battery Saver  No  No Yes
Lane Change Indicator Yes  No Yes

 

Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna​: SAFETY

Category Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna
Side Airbag Front Yes  No Yes
Side Airbag Rear No No Yes
Night Dimming Rear View Mirror Yes No Yes
Clutch Lock No No Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock Yes No Yes
Force Limiter Seatbelts No Yes

Yes

 

Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna​: ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES

Category Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna
CD Player Yes No Yes
Audio System Remote Control No No Yes
Number of Speakers 8 4 4
Apple CarPlay No No Yes
Android Auto No No Yes
Mirror Link Yes Yes No

 

INTERIOR FEATURES

Category Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna
Outside Temperature Display Yes Yes No
Ventilated Seats No No Yes
Electric seats No No No
Dual Tone Dashboard No No Yes

Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna​: EXTERIOR FEATURES

Category Honda City  Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna
Sunroof Yes No Yes
Chrome Garnish Yes Yes No
Alloys Size R15 / R16 R16 R16
Trunk Opener Remote Remote Smart
Rear Spoiler Yes No No

 

Honda City vs Maruti Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna​: DIMENSIONS

Category Honda City Maruti Ciaz Hyundai Verna
Length 4440 4490 4440
Width 1695 1730 1729
Height 1495 1485 1475
Ground Clearance 2600 2650 2600
Wheel Base 165 170

165

 

PRICE

Honda City: Rs 9.81 to Rs 14.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Ciaz: Rs 8.19 to Rs 11.38 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Verna: Rs 8.17 to Rs 14.07  lakh (ex-showroom)

(Note: The above-mentioned cars are the best of their segment and boast of most of the basic features. Our comparison only points out the specs and features that set them apart and could make a difference in choosing)

 

