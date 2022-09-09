Mercury Retrograde 2022: Effect on zodiac signs of Budh Vakri in Virgo

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mercury Retrograde 2022 effect on zodiac signs

Mercury Retrograde 2022: The planet Mercury transited in its native sign Virgo on 21 August 2022. Now, on September 10, Budh vakri in Virgo will take place and after the Mercury retrograde in Virgo, the planet will be moving again on October 2. Further on October 26, it will enter the Libra zodiac sign. During this period, all the zodiac signs will witness both auspicious and unauspicious results. Know what will be the effect on the 12 zodiac signs of Mercury retrograde in Virgo.

Aries

The retrograde of Mercury will be good for the people of Aries. Due to the influence of Mercury, you are advised to be careful of enemies. Time is favourable for people associated with the region of education. There is a possibility of getting advancement in job and business.

Taurus

Retrograde of Mercury will give mixed results for Taurus. Your financial condition will be strong and relations will improve during this period. Time will be excellent for investing money. Students who are preparing for the exam will get the proper results.

Gemini

The Retrograde of Mercury will prove to be auspicious for Gemini. During this period, there will be an increase in the comforts of the people of this zodiac sign. Your work will be acknowledged at the workplace. Time is also fruitful for business people.

Cancer

The retrograde of the planet Mercury will prove to be fruitful for the people of Cancer. Control your speech and anger during this period. There are chances of unexpected monetary gains for the people of this zodiac sign. Keep away from debate.

Leo

The Retrograde of Mercury will bring happiness to the Leo zodiac sign. You will have the possibility of getting monetary benefits with immense success in the job and business. Along with this, relations with higher officials will be beneficial. A good time will be spent with house members. People preparing for competitive exams will get prosperous results.

Virgo

Due to the retrograde of Mercury in its native sign Virgo, the people of this zodiac can get success in the field. It will prove to be very beneficial for the people of Virgo. Your image will improve. This time is going to be favourable for the students.

Libra

For the people of the Libra zodiac sign, the retrograde of Mercury will be normal. There is a need to control your speech and anger during this period. You can get an upgrade related to your work. The decision in the work of the court will be in your favour.

Scorpio

The retrograde of Mercury will be auspicious for Scorpio. There will be an environment of peace and happiness in the family. The pending work of the law court will be completed. Be health conscious. Business people will get opportunities to get monetary benefits.

Sagittarius

For the people of Sagittarius, the retrograde of Mercury can bring progress in the workplace. All the pending work will be completed. Merchants will get opportunities to invest. This is an advisable time to invest.

Capricorn

The retrograde of Mercury will be auspicious for the people of Capricorn. There will be an environment of happiness in the house. With luck, you will get success in your career. There is a need to be careful related to health.

Aquarius

Mercury retrograde will give favourable results for the people of Aquarius. During this time, you should avoid any types of investments. This time do not good to deal with money matters. This time will be applicable to the students. Take any decision regarding relationships wisely.

Pisces

The retrograde of Mercury will prove to be auspicious for the people of Pisces. Businessmen associated with partnerships need to be careful during this time. There are chances of getting children in married life. You will get success in getting rid of stress.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

