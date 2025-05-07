Horoscope Today, May 8: Aries to achieve success at work, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 8, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Udaya Tithi Ekadashi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 12:30 pm today, after which Dwadashi Tithi will start. Harshan Yoga will remain till 1:57 pm today. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 9:07 pm tonight. Apart from this, the Mohini Ekadashi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 8, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour are for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, only humility and flexibility in your behaviour can bring you success. Today, you will feel depth and affinity in family relationships. For some reason, your father can give you new responsibilities, which you will fulfil completely. Work related to the property can be completed. Today, pay attention to the activities of the partner. There are chances of getting new achievements in employment. There will be the purchase of household items. Today, trusted and special people will give you better advice. If you do not hurry with any work, then your work will be done easily.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

Taurus

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you are also going to get great news. Doing all your work in a planned manner and being focused towards your work will give you success. There are also chances of some short trips today. Today students will pay more attention to their studies, soon success will kiss your feet. Today most of the business related work will be completed properly. Today you will go to the market with your spouse to buy household items.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will get a chance to go to a special event and learn new information. Today, there will be a lot of expenses, but at the same time, there will be no problems due to an increase in the means of income. Today, there will be peace in the mind after seeing the results of the children. Today, you will focus on achieving your goal. Today, you have to keep in mind that negative thoughts can weaken your morale. Today, you will avoid taking any kind of risk related to your personal life. Today, there will be more hard work than profit in the workplace.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, problems will be solved easily with your wisdom and discretion. Today, time will be spent on online shopping and fun activities. Today you will get a chance to visit a close relative's house. Today, due to busyness with other activities, your important work may remain incomplete. Today, you will keep a close eye on the activities and company of children. Today, do not make business decisions in a hurry. Today, while making any new work-related plans, you will discuss all its aspects properly.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 9

Leo

Today is going to be a great day. Today, there will be a consultation on an important family-related issue, and its positive results will also come out. Today, time will be spent on entertainment-related activities. Today, your children will keep their distance from negative activities and associations. Today, your contribution is necessary in maintaining the business system. Today, an outsider can create some problems in the system of your workplace. Today, by encouraging the employees, their work efficiency will improve. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 1

Virgo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will get success in the proceedings related to the sale and purchase of property. Today, you will feel physically and mentally strong. Today, the atmosphere of the house will be like a festival due to the big success of a family member. At this time, there is a need to change the way of working, business activities will be good. Today, pay serious attention to responsibility in the job. The cooperation of family members will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant and sweet.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, you will have to work harder to achieve your target. No matter how difficult the work is, you have to maintain concentration. Today, you will get a new project in the office, for which you will get the help of your colleague to complete it. You will get happiness from the children's side. Father's blessings will remain with you. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your ability. In a difficult situation, you will easily get help from people.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day. Today, you will try to strengthen business contacts. Today you will benefit in business. Today is a special day for the people of this zodiac associated with the banking sector. Today, you can get involved in social work. Today, your health will be good. Today, you can work on some new ideas. People doing online business will get a big order today. Overall, today is going to be a great day.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 2

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today, you have to stay away from debate. Today, you will get a chance to show your abilities. Businessmen will get good profits today, and their financial condition will improve. Today will be a better day for students, they will make new friends in college. You will be successful financially today. Your work will be completed in a better way today. Children will be busy with sports today. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today is going to bring good results for you. Students have the chance to succeed, but they need to work harder in their studies. Today you will get to have a good time with your family, due to which the atmosphere in the family will be pleasant. You will get the support of colleagues in the office, juniors will want to learn from you. Lovemate's relationship will improve. Today, you will get the benefit of a political relationship in your work. All your work will be completed easily.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will think of a new way of doing some work, and this will help you in completing the work on time and easily. This evening you will plan to go to a birthday party. Today is going to be a good day for students. Your creative field will be strengthened. Today is a good day for builders, there will be huge profits from new contracts. You will participate in a social function. You can think of getting your house decorated, there will be happiness and prosperity in the house. Today, friends will come to meet you at home, with whom you will discuss your matters.

Lucky Colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 6

Pisces

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will get mental peace after your problem is solved. Your work will go well in the workplace. You will need help with some work, you can get advice from a friend on this matter. Important work can be completed with a positive attitude. You will also get new ways to complete the work. Students will maintain a balance between work and studies today. Today, your health will be good. Your image will become stronger in politics, you will connect with more people.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)