Horoscope Today, March 9: Aquarius should be cautious while driving, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 9, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Horoscope for March 9, 2025: Today is Dashami, the Udaya Tithi of Falgun Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Dashami Tithi will remain till 7:46 AM today, after which Ekadashi Tithi will start. There will be Saubhagya Yoga till 2:58 PM today. Also, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 11:55 PM tonight. Apart from this, Bhadra of Prithvi Lok will start from 7:45 PM today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day be for you and what measures you can take to make the day better. You can also check out your lucky number and luck colour.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today with the advice of an elder, you will complete important work. Today is going to be a mixed day for the students. Today your lovemate will get a chance to go out somewhere. The problem coming in your transfer will end today. Today you will be busy preparing a presentation in the office. Today the sweetness will increase in your marital relationship. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. People doing hardware business will get good profit. Today you can share your thoughts with friends. Today your health is going to be fit. Today your financial condition will improve. Today you will get a chance to talk to your lovemate on the phone for a long time, you will plan to have dinner together. Today you can take your business forward through social media. Students will tell their elders about the problems they are facing in studies today.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 9

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today sweetness will increase in your marital relationship. Today you will finalize a business deal. Today circumstances will be in your favor. Today you will meet an old friend. Today you will get relief from health-related problems. People preparing for competitive exams will get good results. The respect of people associated with politics will increase. Today your health is going to be fit and fine. Teachers will be transferred to their favourite place today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, the arrival of a special guest will create an atmosphere of excitement in the house. Students will take help from their seniors to complete a project today. Lovemates will go for dinner today. Today your health is going to be fresh. Today the whole day will be in your favor for investing in business. You will complete the work given by the boss in the office on time. Happiness will remain in married life. You will make a plan to complete some work together with your spouse.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 8

Leo

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today there is a need to be careful while driving. Sweetness will increase in your married relationship. Be cautious of your opponents in the workplace today. People doing iron business will get good profits today. Today lovemates can plan to go out for a walk. Today people will connect with you through social media. Which will prove to be helpful in making your business profitable. Students need to focus on their studies.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Today people doing decoration business will get good profit, you can get more bookings. Today your brother will take your help in some work. People doing jobs will get an increment in their salary. Today you will get back the money given to a friend, your financial condition will be strong. Today there will be happiness in your family relationships. Today your health is going to be good. Today teachers will attend an important meeting. Time is going to be favourable for students.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 6

Libra

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Today your better advice will guide the needy people. Today will be a good day for students to choose their careers. Today you need to pay a little attention to your food. Today is going to be in your favor for investing in a business. Today your health will remain fit. People doing bakery business will think of expanding their business. There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to the arrival of a new guest in the family.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today is going to bring profit in business. If you have been wanting to buy a favorite item for many days, then you can buy it today. Try to keep your nature balanced today, do not get into unnecessary arguments with anyone today. Today you will be a little confused due to more work in the office. Today you can meet a close friend. Your mind will be happy due to good monetary gains of your spouse. People looking for a job will get a job offer from a good company today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your spouse will share his/her thoughts with you, you will definitely understand his/her words. Today your health is going to be good. The day is going to be full of entertainment for children. The income of restaurant businessmen will increase. Today the happiness of the lovemate will double, and you will get a chance to go out together. The position and prestige of people associated with politics will increase. You will get a chance to attend a social function. Students will take the help of teachers to understand a topic.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today you need to avoid spending too much money. Today there will be an increase in harmony in your married life. Today you will get happiness by helping some needy people. People suffering from skin problems can consult a good doctor today. Avoid getting into any arguments in the office, focus on your work as much as possible today. Today you need to be a little serious about your studies. The bank balance will be more due to more profit in business than usual.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today there are chances of you getting good profit due to hard work in business. The day will be good with your spouse. Today you need to be cautious while driving. Students will be busy completing old topics today. Today you will get an opportunity to meet your elders, you will have fun with them. There is a possibility of increase in salary of employees working in the factory. The day is going to be great for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. You may get a job offer from a renowned company today. You will get good news from your spouse, which will double your happiness. Before starting a business today, take the advice of an experienced person. Maintain good rapport with people who have positive thinking. Your health is going to be fine today. You will get a gift from your lovemate today. The number of followers of people connected on social media will increase.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)