Horoscope Today, March 28: Golden opportunity to get a job for Leo, know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, March 28, 2025: Today is the Chaturdashi date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Friday. The Chaturdashi date will remain till 7:56 pm today. Shukla Yoga will remain till 2:07 pm today. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 10:10 pm today. Apart from this, inauspicious Bhadra will remain till 9:30 am today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 28, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today, new avenues of progress will be seen to open. There is a possibility of getting good news by evening. You will go to a religious place with your parents for darshan. Family life will remain happy. You will maintain sympathy with the people around you. The day is going to be special for software engineers. Everything will be good with you. Today your health will be better than before. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. Overall, today is going to be a good day.

Taurus

Today you will get great success in terms of career. You will get opportunities for monetary gains in the workplace. Businessmen will get better opportunities at work. Today you will connect with some people who will be ready to help you in every way. You will also get full benefit from your relatives. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Also, the situation in the office will be in your favour. You will spend some happy moments with friends. Today your married life is going to be good.

Gemini

Today is going to be favourable for you. The distance in the marital relationship will end; there will be sweetness in the relationship. You may get entangled in some work in business, but everything will be fine soon with the advice of an experienced person. Children can share their things with you. Today you should avoid borrowing money. You may have to run around a lot for some work. Also, you should not forget to eat and drink in the busyness of work. You also need to focus on a little exercise.

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get many opportunities to increase your reputation. You will move forward to make your life better. There is a possibility of a new guest coming to the house. You can sit together and discuss a special matter. Today you can get entangled in some kind of politics. There will be a little more work in the office. Today is going to be a good day for players.

Leo

Today you will get many opportunities for profit. Those who are looking for a job will get a golden opportunity to get a job. The day is going to be mixed for chemistry students. You will get success on the basis of hard work. Today you will get better advice from some experienced people. The arrival of guests at home will make you happy. Today you may come to know something special, which will surprise you. The day is going to be good for people associated with politics.

Virgo

Today is going to bring something special for you. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. A little hard work in any important work will bring success. The day is going to be favourable for lovemates; there will be newness in the relationship. The day is going to be great for web designers. Children will take inspiration from their friends in terms of studies. Today you are going to get great good news; this good news will be related to your promotion. Happiness will increase in married life. Your luxuries will increase.

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will look a little confused due to lack of stability in your mind, but by the evening you will feel better. You will make plans for a project with colleagues in the office. Today you will have to work harder to complete a task. You can go to a social event. Today people will like your post on social media more. Students need to work a little harder.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, the effect of good performance will be clearly visible in your career. You will maintain good behaviour towards your seniors. The day is going to be great for biology students. You will get full support from teachers. You will go somewhere with your parents. Today there is a possibility of good financial gain by getting a big offer. You will be successful in putting your point in a clear manner.

Sagittarius

Today the matter related to money will be solved easily. Today there will be enthusiasm and confidence throughout the day. You will feel connected to some new things. Patience will remain in your nature. You will find a solution to all your problems easily. You will definitely get success in the work you start today. You will also spend some time in entertainment. You will meet someone who will have a deep impact on your life. Today your financial side will be strong.

Capricorn

Today your health will be better than before. Today is a good day to bring a change in yourself. Your success in your career will be assured. Today you will get the support of senior people in the house. You may have to travel abroad in connection with business. Your qualities will be appreciated in the family, which will keep you happy. Today you can share your thoughts with friends. You may have to make new plans to move forward.

Aquarius

Today you will get more money than expected. Employed people will get success in work. Your pending work will definitely be completed today. You will get the support of a senior officer in the office. Businessmen will get new sources of income. Also, you will remain healthy today. You can think about starting a new job with the support of your spouse. Today, your positive thinking can bring a big change in life. Overall, today will be a good day.

Pisces

Today things are likely to get better in terms of career. You will try to complete your work well. Today you will go for a walk with your spouse and will also do shopping for them. Today you will get rid of any long-standing health problem. You will keep getting everyone's support in the family. Today you should avoid doing any work in a hurry. With the help of a friend, you will get a good job today. Lovemate will go to watch a movie today; we will plan dinner together.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)