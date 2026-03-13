Horoscope today, March 13, 2026: Check predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

It is the tenth day of Chaitra Krishna Paksha, and Friday falls on this date. The Dashami Tithi will last until 8:11 AM tomorrow. Vyatipaat Yoga prevails until 10:32 AM, after which Varian Yoga will take over. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra remains until 3:03 AM late at night. Depending on the planetary positions, some zodiac signs will experience renewed energy and joy, while others may need to pay extra attention to work and health. Acharya Indu Prakash shares insights for all 12 signs. Here’s the detailed horoscope:
Aries Horoscope Today
Aries natives will feel a wave of new enthusiasm and positivity. Energy levels remain high, and your cheerful behaviour will win you admiration. Consider partnerships with major business groups, as financial gains are likely to exceed expectations. Those in creative fields will gain recognition, and married life looks harmonious. Pay attention to your health to maintain this momentum.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 6
Taurus Horoscope Today
Taurus individuals can expect a favourable day. Business ventures may yield more profit than usual. Newlyweds may experience playful teasing that adds sweetness to their bond. Exercise caution in financial transactions. Employees will need to put in extra effort to complete tasks. Students preparing for competitive exams may see positive results. Health remains stable, and charitable work will bring satisfaction.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 8
Gemini Horoscope Today
Geminis are set for a productive day. Work approached with sincerity will bring success, and new experiences await. Mental stress eases, leaving you cheerful. Your social circle expands, and friends may offer support. Be mindful of your language during conversations to avoid misunderstandings. Visits from relatives could disrupt your schedule but will bring joy at home.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 1
Cancer Horoscope Today
Cancerians can expect positive outcomes. Students will see success but should continue working diligently. Spending quality time with family will create a warm atmosphere. Colleagues will offer support, and juniors may seek guidance from you. Romantic relationships improve, and political connections may aid your work. Close friends can help accomplish important tasks.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Lucky Number: 2
Leo Horoscope Today
Leos will enjoy a favourable day. Business opportunities may benefit from elder siblings’ support. Work efforts are likely to succeed, and health remains excellent. Relatives may provide advice to expand your ventures. Social status increases, and elders will appreciate your conduct. Exercise caution while driving. Prosperity and family happiness are on the rise. Children may ask for assistance with study-related needs.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Virgo Horoscope Today
Virgos can expect a balanced day, managing work and family matters efficiently. Enjoyment from new vehicles and support from your spouse will bring satisfaction. Friends’ assistance can help resolve pending tasks. Women may find good shopping discounts, and parental guidance will enhance focus for students. Use intelligence and influence to handle domestic matters successfully.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Lucky Number: 9
Libra Horoscope Today
Libras will have a busy day. Initiating delayed business plans will increase activity. Employees must complete assigned tasks on time to avoid reprimands. Innovative approaches to problem-solving will bring success. Businesspeople will see growth, and finances remain stable. A long drive with a partner will deepen understanding, while health requires attention.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 3
Scorpio Horoscope Today
Scorpios will experience a mixed day. Avoid unnecessary arguments and take time for reflection at a temple or spiritual place. Travel opportunities arise, likely to be pleasant. Consider personal strengths and weaknesses and plan practical improvements. Spending time with old friends may bring nostalgia and joy.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 6
Sagittarius Horoscope Today
Sagittarius natives will find new paths to happiness. Plans for family outings may face cancellation. Politically engaged individuals may benefit from guidance by experienced leaders. Family comforts and wealth will increase. Confidence will help complete pending tasks, though cooperation from others may be needed. Devotional activities, including service to cows, are encouraged. Overall, success is on your side.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 8
Capricorn Horoscope Today
Capricorns are set for an excellent day with a cheerful mood. Profits in the automobile business may double. Travel with friends or colleagues will be enjoyable. Recognition in administrative roles is likely, and family relationships will strengthen. Excitement for new ventures brings motivation. Students can expect a favourable day, and plans for competitive exams may progress well.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Lucky Number: 7
Aquarius Horoscope Today
Aquarius individuals will experience a positive day. Helping others will bring satisfaction and keep you energetic. Tasks initiated will be completed on time. Opportunities for new relationships may arise, and efforts to improve existing bonds will succeed. Office work is likely to be praised. Concerns regarding children’s careers may prompt discussions with their teachers. Romantic plans may include outings or trips.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 3
Pisces Horoscope Today
Pisceans can expect a pleasant day. Gifting your mother may bring her joy. Pending tasks will be completed efficiently. Listening more than speaking will help uncover important information. New acquaintances may be impressed by you, and poets may see their work published. Some extra expenditure is possible, but overall, the day is favourable.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 4
