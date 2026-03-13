Horoscope today, March 13, 2026: Check predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

It is the tenth day of Chaitra Krishna Paksha, and Friday falls on this date. The Dashami Tithi will last until 8:11 AM tomorrow. Vyatipaat Yoga prevails until 10:32 AM, after which Varian Yoga will take over. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra remains until 3:03 AM late at night. Depending on the planetary positions, some zodiac signs will experience renewed energy and joy, while others may need to pay extra attention to work and health. Acharya Indu Prakash shares insights for all 12 signs. Here’s the detailed horoscope:

Aries Horoscope Today

Aries natives will feel a wave of new enthusiasm and positivity. Energy levels remain high, and your cheerful behaviour will win you admiration. Consider partnerships with major business groups, as financial gains are likely to exceed expectations. Those in creative fields will gain recognition, and married life looks harmonious. Pay attention to your health to maintain this momentum.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus individuals can expect a favourable day. Business ventures may yield more profit than usual. Newlyweds may experience playful teasing that adds sweetness to their bond. Exercise caution in financial transactions. Employees will need to put in extra effort to complete tasks. Students preparing for competitive exams may see positive results. Health remains stable, and charitable work will bring satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

Geminis are set for a productive day. Work approached with sincerity will bring success, and new experiences await. Mental stress eases, leaving you cheerful. Your social circle expands, and friends may offer support. Be mindful of your language during conversations to avoid misunderstandings. Visits from relatives could disrupt your schedule but will bring joy at home.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 1

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancerians can expect positive outcomes. Students will see success but should continue working diligently. Spending quality time with family will create a warm atmosphere. Colleagues will offer support, and juniors may seek guidance from you. Romantic relationships improve, and political connections may aid your work. Close friends can help accomplish important tasks.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Leo Horoscope Today

Leos will enjoy a favourable day. Business opportunities may benefit from elder siblings’ support. Work efforts are likely to succeed, and health remains excellent. Relatives may provide advice to expand your ventures. Social status increases, and elders will appreciate your conduct. Exercise caution while driving. Prosperity and family happiness are on the rise. Children may ask for assistance with study-related needs.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgos can expect a balanced day, managing work and family matters efficiently. Enjoyment from new vehicles and support from your spouse will bring satisfaction. Friends’ assistance can help resolve pending tasks. Women may find good shopping discounts, and parental guidance will enhance focus for students. Use intelligence and influence to handle domestic matters successfully.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 9

Libra Horoscope Today

Libras will have a busy day. Initiating delayed business plans will increase activity. Employees must complete assigned tasks on time to avoid reprimands. Innovative approaches to problem-solving will bring success. Businesspeople will see growth, and finances remain stable. A long drive with a partner will deepen understanding, while health requires attention.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpios will experience a mixed day. Avoid unnecessary arguments and take time for reflection at a temple or spiritual place. Travel opportunities arise, likely to be pleasant. Consider personal strengths and weaknesses and plan practical improvements. Spending time with old friends may bring nostalgia and joy.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives will find new paths to happiness. Plans for family outings may face cancellation. Politically engaged individuals may benefit from guidance by experienced leaders. Family comforts and wealth will increase. Confidence will help complete pending tasks, though cooperation from others may be needed. Devotional activities, including service to cows, are encouraged. Overall, success is on your side.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorns are set for an excellent day with a cheerful mood. Profits in the automobile business may double. Travel with friends or colleagues will be enjoyable. Recognition in administrative roles is likely, and family relationships will strengthen. Excitement for new ventures brings motivation. Students can expect a favourable day, and plans for competitive exams may progress well.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius individuals will experience a positive day. Helping others will bring satisfaction and keep you energetic. Tasks initiated will be completed on time. Opportunities for new relationships may arise, and efforts to improve existing bonds will succeed. Office work is likely to be praised. Concerns regarding children’s careers may prompt discussions with their teachers. Romantic plans may include outings or trips.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisceans can expect a pleasant day. Gifting your mother may bring her joy. Pending tasks will be completed efficiently. Listening more than speaking will help uncover important information. New acquaintances may be impressed by you, and poets may see their work published. Some extra expenditure is possible, but overall, the day is favourable.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)