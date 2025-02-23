Horoscope Today, February 24: Gemini will achieve success at their workplace, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 24, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Horoscope for February 24, 2025: Today is Ekadashi, the Udaya date of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Monday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 1:45 pm today. Siddhi Yoga will remain till 10:05 am today. Also, Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 6:59 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day be for you and what measures you can take to make the day better. You can also check out your lucky number and luck colour.

Aries

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today your wish to buy a house, plot, or shop will be fulfilled. Parents will look very happy as the child gets a good job, and you will get relief from any health-related problem going on for a long time. Do not have a feeling of revenge for anyone today. As you think, you will get the same experience. Today you have to avoid stubbornness. Today business can be started with friends. You will get ample time to share all your heart's feelings with your spouse.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today your colleagues and seniors will be happy with your performance in the workplace and will praise you. Today you will complete all the important tasks easily. You will easily fulfil the responsibilities given by your father in the business. People of this zodiac who are doing furniture business will get more profit than expected. Everyone in the family will be happy with your behaviour. Do not be careless about your health. Follow the routine of exercise, you will definitely get benefits. Also, your financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 4

Gemini

Today you will achieve success to a great extent in the workplace. Today you need to think with a calm mind in family matters, the results will be in your favor. Today brothers will ask for your help in their work. Today you will be recognized in society due to your good work. Students studying medicine will get the support of seniors. There may be some confusion due to health problems, but everything will be fine soon. You will also be interested in some creative activities to give a new look to your work. Students will have great success in competition-related activities.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 8

Cancer

Today will bring a new direction in life. Today you will focus your attention on some creative work, which will increase your experience even more. Some opponents may try to create problems in your work. You will have to improve your behaviour towards your spouse. It will be good to think before lending money to someone. Today, keep in mind that the thoughts of others should not affect your decision. The decision of a court case going on for a long time will come in your favour.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Your humble nature will be appreciated. You need to keep an eye on where your money is being spent, otherwise, you may need money in the coming time. Today you need to avoid getting into unnecessary confusion. You will be very active socially. Your wish to do some new work can be fulfilled. Your children will live up to your expectations today. People in private jobs will keep full focus on their work today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 8

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today there will be confusion due to the slow pace of business, but later there will be no limit to their happiness due to good profits. Your dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled today. Today you will share your thoughts with someone and he will give importance to your words. People in the family will respect your words completely. You will get to hear good news from the children's side, which will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You will go to the market to buy things needed by the children.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 3

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will feel yourself in a changed role. You will use money in the right way. You will try to maintain balance in life. Try to complete some work in the right way today. You will get opportunities to maintain or increase your position and income. You will get happiness in life. Today you will spend the day in many types of activities. Along with this, you will complete the most difficult tasks with full determination.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 7

Scorpio

Today is going to be favourable for you. You will have a positive image in the eyes of the people. With many tasks at hand, you will not understand which to do first and which later. Computer students will get a chance to learn something good. Today you will hesitate a little in taking new responsibilities. There will be better coordination with your spouse. You will spend time with friends remembering old things. Today positive energy will increase inside you. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today will open new paths of progress. Students should keep full focus on their studies, soon you will get success in the exam. People doing private jobs can get promotion today. You can participate in any auspicious festival with your family members, where it will be better for you if you speak after careful consideration. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. You will respect each other's feelings.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 9

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will make some plans to take your business forward, which will benefit you. You will get the support of elders in solving family problems. People doing cosmetic business will get huge profits today. Today you will get to learn something new from your father. Today you can get such an old thing, which will make you feel happy. Today you will spend time talking to friends on the phone.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 7

Aquarius

Today you will get full support of luck. People who work in the bank will finish their work very soon today. Lovemates will spend time together today. You will get back the stuck money. Today the praise of your work will spread like perfume among people far and wide. You will move one step further towards success. If students think about a particular matter in solitude and peace, then everything will be fine. You will get a gift from your spouse today.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 1

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day. Workload may increase in the office today. For which you will have to work overtime. If you are not careless in money matters, you will avoid loss. There will be good profit in tour-and-travel related works. Today you will get such advice from someone close, which will benefit you a lot. Mother can make some sweets for her children today. The health of the elders of the house will be better than before today.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)