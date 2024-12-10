Horoscope Today, December 11: Leo's work will be completed easily; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 11

Today's Horoscope, December 11, 2024: Today is Wednesday, Ekadashi Tithi of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 1:10 pm late night today. Today Mokshada Ekadashi fast will be observed. There will be Variyaan Yoga till 6:48 pm today. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 11:48 pm today. Apart from this, today is Panchak. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 11 December 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries -

People of this zodiac sign will start the day well today. You can hear some good news from your spouse, today a little guest can also arrive in your life. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house, you will engage in religious activities with family members. You will remember old things with friends from school. People of this zodiac sign who are doing business in medical stores. They will get profit. Students need to work harder today. Health will remain good. Long-planned work will be completed.

Taurus-

Today is going to be a good day for you. Long-pending work will be completed today. Students who are associated with the computer field will get to learn something good online today. It would be better if you do not let others come in the way of your success. Today you should be ready to fight all kinds of situations. There will be a very interesting meeting with someone regarding financial matters. After which you can suddenly get the benefit of such an investment. Financial condition will improve. Health will be much better than before.

Gemini-

Today is going to be a normal day for you. All the work pending in the workplace will be completed very well and easily. Talking to elders at home will get support and the ongoing problems will also end today. The opposition will be forced to kneel before you today. The day is good for making decisions on family issues. Coordination with everyone at home will remain good. Lovemate, cook and feed your partner the food of his/her choice today, the chances of discord will end. Your work will be completed in a better way.

Cancer-

Today is going to be a very good day for you. People of this sign who are lawyers will be famous in society today. Today you can get money through a friend. If you spend time with your family, your children will be happy with you. Everyone in the office will be happy with your behaviour, the boss will praise you after seeing your performance. The problems going on in life will be solved and your work will be completed as per your wish. Today is a good day to invest in a property. Avoid eating outside food, health will remain good.

Leo-

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will spend more time with your family. As time passes, all your work will be completed easily. There is a possibility of financial gain for you today. Many types of thoughts will come to the mind of the students of this zodiac sign today, they may get distracted from studies. You may get a solution to some old problems going on in the family. Health will be better than before today. You can go for dinner with your spouse today. Children will spend time with their grandparents.

Virgo-

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. If you are very close to promotion or honour in the workplace, then today you need to increase your hard work a little. You will get the full benefit of the hard work done today. Students of this zodiac sign should think calmly today and concentrate on their work, you will get good results. If you are thinking of buying a new house, then today is an auspicious day. Married people should keep faith in their spouse, this will strengthen the relationship. The stuck money will come back.

Libra-

Today is going to be a very good day for people. Today you will get some big success and your performance in the workplace will also be better than expected. If you think of making changes in your lifestyle, it will benefit you. People of this zodiac who are unemployed will get an opportunity to earn money online. Children should not insist too much on anything today, otherwise, they may get scolded by their mothers. You will get more profit than expected in the clothing business. People of this zodiac who are associated with politics will get a lot of praise in society today.

Scorpio-

Today is going to be a great day for people. Today is a very good day to do something special for yourself. You may get a big responsibility today, which you will fulfil very well. Today is a particularly good day for artists of this zodiac sign, you will be famous in society. You will complete the work you have started today itself. Family relations will improve and the atmosphere at home will be pleasant. Father's opinion will be beneficial for your future. You will get the support of your elder brother in expanding your business.

Sagittarius-

Today is a very important day for you. The opportunity you have been looking for for the last many days will be available to you today with the help of someone close to you. You will take your father's help with some business-related work. Understand a project well before joining it. Your boss will have a lot of expectations from you today. You may also get a promotion opportunity. Physically, your health will be better today. There will be happiness and good fortune in the house. If you compliment your spouse, he will be very happy with you.

Capricorn-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will be in the mood to make plans and implement them. If you want to make a big decision in any work related to your job today, then take it. Time is favourable, and along with this, there is a possibility of ending any confusion. With a little effort, you can reach a high position. People of this zodiac who are associated with the information broadcasting sector can get an opportunity to work in a big organization today. The financial side will be strong. Your progress will be assured.

Aquarius-

Today is going to be a good day for you. Avoid getting into situations in which you feel uncomfortable. Keep your thinking positive and do not get into useless things. If you are starting a new work, then you are going to be busy the whole day today. Mental stress may increase. Hard work will give positive results. The situation in business will remain good. You can save some money from today's income for the future. Difficulties in business will end.

Pisces-

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Most of the news you get will be in your favour. You may argue with an office colleague over something. Try to avoid unnecessary talks, and speak only when necessary. Married people of this zodiac should keep whatever complaints they have to themselves today and mind their own business. Today you may have a long conversation with a relative on the phone. You will get the support of your siblings at home, there will be peace and happiness in the family.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)