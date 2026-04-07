Horoscope today, April 7, 2026: Aries to Pisces, know what the day has in store for you

New Delhi:

The day falls on the Panchami Tithi of the Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and a Tuesday. The Panchami Tithi will remain till 4:35 PM, while Vyatipata Yoga will be in effect till 4:17 PM. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will continue through the day and night, ending at 5:54 AM the next morning. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, here’s how the day may unfold for you, along with simple guidance to make the most of it.

Aries Horoscope Today

It could be a memorable day for you. Those involved in sports may get an opportunity to participate in a major tournament. Support from senior officials is likely. Family members may appreciate your qualities. Adopting new technology in business may boost productivity and growth. You may plan a dinner with your partner. Those in music or singing may get a chance to perform at a big platform. Financially, things remain stable, and stuck money may return.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

You are likely to feel refreshed and positive. Job professionals may see success in their work, while businesspeople could find new sources of income. Support from colleagues will help you move forward. You may engage in social work. A new contact could prove beneficial. Even rivals may be impressed by your generosity. A family celebration is possible. There are chances of vehicle-related comfort and increased interest in studies.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

The day may be average. Be cautious while dealing with new people. It’s better to seek advice from elders before making decisions. Your focus on studies may dip slightly, prompting you to rethink your study plan. Stay alert in business dealings, especially with competitors. Including yoga in your routine can help maintain fitness.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day looks beneficial. You may feel inclined towards starting something new. Better career opportunities may come your way. You might consider joining a new group in business, but proceed carefully while making deals. Minor disagreements at home are possible. Success at work is likely. Take care of your health and avoid eating outside food.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 2

Leo Horoscope Today

It will be a pleasant day. Coordination with colleagues at work will improve. Students, especially those in science, may benefit as research work progresses. Your bond with parents will strengthen. A good job offer may bring financial gains. You may plan a trip with family for leisure. Businesspeople could attend a special event.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day looks promising. You may receive help from an experienced person in an important task. A shopping plan with family is likely. Avoid financial transactions today. New business proposals may come your way. For those in music, the day may be mixed. Relief from back pain is possible. Avoid dwelling on past issues. Relationships with friends may improve and your health will remain good.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

The day may be average. You could succeed in some tasks, but avoid trusting strangers. Maintain confidentiality around your plans. You may visit friends, strengthening your bond. There could be ups and downs in your relationship with your spouse, and a thoughtful gesture may help. You may take part in social activities. Legal matters may turn in your favour. Married life will remain stable.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

It will be a good day. Support from siblings may help you complete an important task. You will enjoy quality time with family and feel energetic. New opportunities for career growth may open up. You may receive appreciation in certain circles. Starting a small business could be on your mind. The day is favourable for professional progress. Your spouse will be attentive and supportive.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day looks excellent. Work-related travel may bring gains. Your respect and status in society may increase. The arrival of a relative will create a cheerful atmosphere at home. You may meet some influential people nearby. Unexpected financial gains may balance your finances. Help from someone could assist you in achieving your goals. Those in marketing may find good clients. Relief from old debts is likely. Couples may plan an outing.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day may be busier than usual. You may be assigned new responsibilities at work and will handle them well. The evening will be spent enjoying time with family. Discussions with an elder sibling may take place. New contacts could prove useful. Family life will remain happy. You may visit a religious place with your parents. Those in teaching may see new opportunities. Working women will have a good day at the office. Job seekers may find opportunities. Take care of your health.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day may be more hectic than usual. You will receive strong support at the workplace. Sudden financial gains are possible. Pending tasks may finally get completed. Students will have a productive day. Luck will favour you, and you may receive something you’ve been needing. Those in the travel business may see rapid growth. Your relationship with your spouse will remain harmonious. New opportunities for gains may arise.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 8

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day appears favourable. You may find opportunities to enhance your status and position. Efforts to improve your life will bring results. Guests may visit your home, lifting your mood. Coordination with your spouse will be strong. Prosperity at home may increase. Job professionals need to stay cautious, as seniors may express dissatisfaction. It’s important to stay calm and manage your emotions.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani.)