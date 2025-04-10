Horoscope Today, April 11: Aquarians to gain money, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of April 11, 2025, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Chaturdashi date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Friday. Chaturdashi will remain till 3:22 pm today. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 7:45 pm today. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 3:10 pm today. Apart from this, Damanotsav will be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 11 April 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

You will have a happy day. Today some books of the writers will be published. Today your financial condition will be good, today you need to stop your expenses. Newly married couples will get a gift from their spouse today. Today you will feel fit. Today people associated with politics will suddenly get money. Students will participate in a competition today. Today lovemates can plan to go somewhere. You will meet an acquaintance who will make you happy.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 7

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day. Electronics businessmen can think of taking their business forward. Teachers can get transferred to their favourite place. Youths trying for a job need to continue their search, they will get a job soon. Today you will consult a good doctor for health-related problems. There will be harmony in married life. Today will be a mixed day for students. Today is a good time to complete incomplete tasks.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 5

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. The dream of buying something desired for a long time will be fulfilled today. Sweetness will remain in married life. People doing business with dry fruits will do well. Lovemates will talk about their relationship at home, family members can take your relationship forward. Today students need to keep studying their old chapters. You will complete an important target in the office today. Your health will remain fit today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. The idea of ​​starting a new business will excite you. You can plan to visit a religious place with the family. The disputes in married life will end today, the life partner will give reasons to be happy. People working at the same place for a long time will get an increment in their salary. Today your father can give you his important work to do. Some great information will be obtained by meeting a reputed person.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today will be better than usual for you. Today you need to be careful while driving. Today you will get a job because of your close friend, this will deepen your friendship. Today the advice of an experienced person in the workplace will prove to be effective. Today you will also understand the words of the family members. There will be mutual coordination in your married relationship. Students need to focus on their studies. Today, eating outside can affect your health.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Income of people doing business of clothes will increase. Today, there is a need to give medicines to the elders of the house on time. Misunderstandings in the relationship of lovemates will end today, your relationship will become stronger. Children will share some important thing with their mother today. Your followers on social media will increase. Teachers will be eager to explain some important topics to the students.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Cosmetic businessmen will be able to sell their products well online today. The boss can give you a new target after being happy with your work in the office. You can plan to go on a trip with your spouse. People associated with the world of science will be honoured today. People suffering from blood pressure-related problems will get relief today. Lovemate relationships will become stronger. Your mind will be happy throughout the day today due to receiving gifts.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day. Listen to the elders by leaving your ego aside. Today you will cook your spouse's favorite dish. There is a need to take care of the health of the elders at home. You can think of buying a vehicle with your family. You will get great news in the marital relationship, due to which there will be a happy atmosphere in the house. Today will prove to be a day of success for the students.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 3

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will complete the pending project with the help of your friend. Today your mood may get spoiled due to an unknown person, but it will also be fine after a while. People suffering from skin problems will think of consulting a good doctor today. The quarrels happening in married life will end today, the spouse will take you shopping. Today you will be able to get your work done from others.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will complete the work that has been pending in the office for many days on time. Today will be a great day for diploma students. The arrival of a special relative at home will create a happy atmosphere. People doing transport business will get good profits. Lovemates will talk on the phone for a long time, which will increase the sweetness of your relationship. Teachers are likely to be transferred to their favourite place. The family atmosphere will be good due to new happiness coming in married life.

Lucky Color- Green

Lucky Number- 9

Aquarius

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Today you will suddenly receive money, which will strengthen your bank balance. You will get relief from health-related problems to a great extent. The advice of elders in the workplace will give you good profit in business. You may get a job offer from a good company. Today there will be harmony in your married life. You will get the support of family members at work. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. If you avoid unnecessary expenses through a credit card today, then you will be saved from trouble. Today lawyers will be successful in winning a client's case, which will give them good profit. Today you will get the blessings of your elders, which will prove to be effective for you in future. You will get a chance to learn something important from your seniors in the office. You can think of taking your business forward through social media.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)