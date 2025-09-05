Horoscope today [September 5, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope today for 5 September 2025 brings focused guidance for love, money and career—plus lucky colour and number for each zodiac sign. Read your daily vibe now.

New Delhi:

Today is the Trayodashi date of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha on Friday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 3:14 pm. Shobhan Yoga will remain till 1:53 pm today. Also, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 11:39 pm tonight.

What changes can this day bring in the lives of all the 12 zodiac signs, let us know in detail in the horoscope.

Aries horoscope today

Your day will be full of busyness, but a great opportunity to earn business profit will come your way. New sources of income will strengthen your financial side. Work pressure at the office may cause some physical fatigue, but you’ll continue to receive financial support from your parents. A friend may drop by for a feast, and your wish to buy a new vehicle could be fulfilled.

Lucky Number – 03

Lucky Colour – Red

Taurus horoscope today

A good day for business matters, and you may take help from someone to move things forward. You’ll get a positive response from a higher official when you share your ideas. Women of this zodiac might prepare something sweet for their spouse, increasing harmony in relationships. Students may attend extra classes for clarity on a subject, and participation in a religious event will bring peace of mind.

Lucky Number – 06

Lucky Colour – Magenta

Gemini horoscope today

It will be a mixed day, but you’ll perform well at work with strong support from colleagues. Guidance from an experienced person in construction-related tasks will ensure smooth progress. A family member’s good news will lift everyone’s mood at home. Pay attention to your father’s health, especially his diet, and you might also take help from your brother in completing tasks.

Lucky Number – 04

Lucky Colour – Maroon

Cancer horoscope today

Employment opportunities and new income sources will boost your finances. Your spouse will support you in project work, ensuring success in the future. New and effective business ideas will flow, and creative pursuits will keep your mood cheerful. Health looks good and you’ll feel energetic.

Lucky Number – 09

Lucky Colour – White

Leo horoscope today

Favourable energy surrounds you. A friendly approach towards colleagues will benefit you later. By keeping expenses in check, your financial condition will steadily improve. The time is auspicious to begin new ventures, with success likely. With your spouse’s help, you’ll be able to complete an important project.

Lucky Number – 07

Lucky Colour – Pink

Virgo horoscope today

Pending tasks will get sorted with someone’s help. A family religious trip may be planned, and time with friends, perhaps at a birthday party, will bring joy. Conversations with a cousin regarding ancestral property will prove useful. Your interest in literature will grow, and you might get hold of a valuable book.

Lucky Number – 08

Lucky Colour – Blue

Libra horoscope today

Double profits in business are likely, helping you fulfil family needs. Blessings of elders will bring progress and enhance respect. Good news at home will uplift your spirits, and married life will remain harmonious. Children will perform well both in sports and studies.

Lucky Number – 05

Lucky Colour – Brown

Scorpio horoscope today

Changes in business will start showing positive results. Meeting a childhood friend will refresh old memories. Relief from a lingering problem will ease your heart, and a peaceful, happy atmosphere will prevail at home. Writers may feel inspired to start a story that could gain recognition later.

Lucky Number – 02

Lucky Colour – Green

Sagittarius horoscope today

Business profits are on the horizon, but manage your expenses wisely. Think carefully before making decisions and consult elders for guidance. Those in politics may connect with big leaders, and a change in job seems possible. You’ll meet someone influential who can assist in completing your project.

Lucky Number – 01

Lucky Colour – Indigo

Capricorn horoscope today

Your plans will gain direction and move closer to goals. New people will enter your circle and prove helpful in work. Support from elders will be strong, and educational hurdles will be removed, bringing relief. Participation in an auspicious programme will bring joy and recognition.

Lucky Number – 04

Lucky Colour – Grey

Aquarius horoscope today

Important decisions taken now will strengthen business relationships. A financial advisor’s guidance will help with investments. Students will excel in competitive fields with school support. Married life will be happier, and blessings from elders will uplift you. Start any work with positivity and benefits will follow.

Lucky Number – 09

Lucky Colour – Purple

Pisces horoscope today

Your efforts will be appreciated by your boss, and your juniors will learn from you. Competitive students should keep up their preparation. Someone you once helped will return the favour. An inclination towards spirituality will calm your mind and bring peace.

Lucky Number – 07

Lucky Colour – Orange

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)