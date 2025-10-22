Horoscope today [October 22, 2025]: Aries to Pisces, what the stars say on Govardhan Puja Horoscope today, 22 October 2025: Pratipada Tithi brings steady, practical energy with Govardhan Puja and Bali Pratipada. Check your sign’s love, work and health outlook, plus lucky colour and number to make the most of today’s vibes.

Today is Wednesday, the Pratipada Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Pratipada Tithi will last till 8:17 pm tonight. Preeti Yoga will remain till 4:06 am in the morning after crossing the entire day and night. Also, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 1:52 am late tonight. Also, today is Govardhan Puja. Apart from this, Bali Pratipada will also be celebrated today. According to astrology, today can prove to be a good day for Aries people.

Your seniors in the office will be impressed by your work and will praise you. You may also get a good gift. Let's look at how today’s planetary influences will affect each zodiac sign.

Today's Aries Horoscope: Your day will be filled with happiness

Today, your day will be filled with happiness. There will be some difficulties, but by maintaining a positive mindset, you will find solutions to them. You will be busy maintaining order and taking care of household chores. Helping a close person in their trouble will give you spiritual joy. Today will be a very good day for lovers. Seniors at the office will be impressed by your work and will praise you. You may also receive a nice gift. Do not let your courage and self-confidence diminish.

Aries lucky number today – 04

Aries lucky colour today – Saffron

Today's Taurus Horoscope: Strengthen relationships with good people through your abilities

Today will be a profitable day for you. You will strengthen relationships with good people through your abilities. Do not expect help from others in any task and trust only in your own skills; you will certainly benefit. Any decision taken regarding financial matters will prove beneficial. You will complete many pending tasks. Mutual harmony in the family may lead to solutions to some of your problems. Some disappointing situations may arise; be patient. In the end, everything will be fine.

Taurus lucky number today – 03

Taurus lucky colour today – Pink

Gemini horoscope today: Your family will praise you for your work

Today will bring new enthusiasm. Women of this sign will be particularly cautious about their honour and reputation and should prioritise their own decisions rather than listen to others. Your family will praise you for your work. Your mind will be happy. You will surely get the fruits of your hard work. You can avoid unnecessary expenses with your understanding. Adopt the habit of saving. Marital relations will be harmonious. You will get a chance to work on a big project, but in a business competition, you will need to work hard.

Gemini lucky number today – 05

Gemini lucky colour today – Maroon

Cancer horoscope today: Mental and physical health will be excellent

Today will be full of enthusiasm. Business activities will require timely changes. You are considering purchasing electronic items; it is a good time for people today. You will spend a pleasant time with family members. Some entertainment programmes will be organised. Mental and physical health will be excellent. You will feel energetic. You will receive some auspicious messages today, which will keep your day energetic. Government employees may get transferred to a preferred location. The income of those doing overtime will increase.

Cancer lucky number today – 01

Cancer lucky colour today – Silver

Leo horoscope today: You may meet some good people today

Your day will be good. You may meet some good people today who may help you with some work. You will work on some new ideas which will bring you more profit. You will take full care of your health. Keep focus on your goals; soon you will get pleasant results. You have the ability to complete even the toughest tasks with your determination. Do not procrastinate due to laziness. In case of confusion, it is advisable to seek advice from an experienced person. Overall, your day will be average. Help and take care of the elders.

Leo's lucky number today – 01

Leo's lucky colour today – Yellow

Virgo horoscope today: You will get full support from an official for your job

Today will be splendid. You will get full support from an official for your job. New paths for progress will open. Everyone at the office will praise your work; the boss will appreciate you. You will gain new experience in the political field. You may attend a religious function. You will meet old friends. Peace and happiness will remain in the family. Keep yourself away from stress so that you can make better decisions. Some works that have been hindered for some time may be easily resolved with someone’s help. Your reputation in society will be maintained.

Virgo lucky number today – 03

Virgo's lucky colour today – Green

Libra horoscope today: You will be busy completing your work

Your day will be good. Cutting down unnecessary expenses may solve many of your financial problems. Keep your important belongings safe. Business activities will remain organised, but be cautious in matters related to transactions. Students will have a busy day. You will be busy completing your own work. There may be some family disagreements; it is better to avoid unnecessary arguments. Be gentle in conversations with your spouse to keep relations good. Avoid getting involved in others' disputes, as it may waste your time; focus on your own work.

Libra lucky number today – 05

Libra lucky colour today – Blue

Scorpio horoscope today: You will win everyone’s heart with your humble behaviour

Today will be better. You will win everyone’s heart with your humble behaviour. You will find solutions to any challenge with wisdom. Despite being busy, you will easily handle your personal work. Whenever you get an opportunity, seize it immediately without much thought. Along with expenses, keep an eye on your financial condition as well. The quarrel between brothers will end today. You will explore new ways to benefit financially. Due to your business, you may travel to another state.

Scorpio lucky number today – 04

Scorpio lucky colour today – Golden

Sagittarius horoscope today: Students of this sign need to work harder

Today will be lucky. Students of this sign need to work harder. Good opportunities for success will come soon. Problems related to government jobs will be resolved. Take care of the health and respect of senior members of the family and follow their guidance. You will spend the evening with family and may plan an outing. Jobholders may get a new project which will yield good profits in the future. Many golden opportunities for advancement will come your way.

Sagittarius lucky number today – 04

Sagittarius lucky colour today – Blue

Capricorn horoscope today: Meeting loved ones will create a happy atmosphere

Your day will be favourable. Meeting loved ones will create a happy atmosphere for you. You will get your favourite item, which will make you very happy. Problems that have been ongoing for some time will be resolved today, and you will be able to focus on other tasks as well. Youngsters will be excited about some work related to their future and will succeed. You will get support from an administrative officer today. You will meet an old friend who will make you very happy. You will repay a loan taken from someone today, reducing your tension.

Capricorn lucky number today – 09

Capricorn lucky colour today – White

Aquarius horoscope today: Your mind will desire to visit a peaceful place

Your day will be very pleasant. Despite extreme busyness, you will maintain a proper balance between family and business. Keep your enthusiasm, as carelessness may cause you to miss an opportunity. Today is a good day to work on new business activities, but patience will be necessary for good results. In the evening, you will go for a walk in the park, which will refresh your mind. You will desire to visit a peaceful place. You can succeed by focusing on your work.

Aquarius lucky number today – 05

Aquarius lucky colour today – Red

Pisces horoscope today: Those planning to buy a new house will finalise the deal today

Your day will be golden. With the guidance of seniors, it will be easier for you to make important decisions. Do not share any important matter with anyone in an emotional state. Take some time to solve children’s problems, as it will boost their morale. Those planning to buy a new house will finalise the deal today. Your hard work will lead to business growth. Always seek blessings from elders before any important work. Success will be achieved. Pay some attention to your diet today.

Pisces lucky number today – 08

Pisces lucky colour today – Peach

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer of the country, with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You can watch his show "Bhavishyavani" every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV.)