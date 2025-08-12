Daily horoscope for 12 August 2025: Luck, love and life predictions for every zodiac sign Horoscope today 12 August 2025 reveals love, career and money predictions for all zodiac signs. See what the stars have in store for you.

Today is Tuesday, Tritiya Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 8:41 AM today. After that, Chaturthi Tithi will start. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 6:54 PM today.

Also, Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 11:52 AM, after that, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is Panchak, Bhadra, Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi and Kajari Teej Vrat.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will get good money in business, and you can also see new sources of money. Today, you will get opportunities for progress in employment, which you can take advantage of and move forward. Today, you may have to travel for some family work. Today, you may meet someone who can give you great benefits in future. Today you will feel lazy due to the day's work, but you will not back down from hard work.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Number - 1

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness and prosperity in the family. Today, your courage and patience will increase, due to which people will be impressed by you. Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to the success of your son. Today, your married life will be full of harmony, and you can plan to watch a movie with your spouse. Today, you will get new sources of income, which will improve your financial condition. Today, you will get rid of some problems, due to which the mind will be happy.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky Number -2

Gemini

Today, your day will be full of enthusiasm. Today, your daily life activities will go well. Today, you will be more inclined towards spirituality, which will give you mental peace. Today you will go to visit a religious place with your family. Today is a very good day for married people of this zodiac. Today, after completing your work, do not forget to express your gratitude to your colleagues. Today, you will get a great opportunity to progress in your job.

Lucky colour - Ending

Lucky Number - 4

Cancer

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today, your work will be according to your wish. Today, you will discuss a special topic with your friends, which may benefit you. Today, you will go shopping with your siblings and enjoy yourself with everyone. Today, along with work, take care of your health as well. Today, your married life will be sweet. Today, you may get some good opportunities, but keep yourself calm.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky Number -7

Leo

Today has brought happiness to you. Today you will feel full of energy. Engineers of this zodiac sign will use their experience in the right direction today. Today, taking advice from your spouse on any important work will be beneficial. Today, you will get the support of colleagues in the office, due to which the work will be completed on time. All the work planned today will be completed on time, which will increase your confidence.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Number - 1

Virgo

Today will be a happy day for you. Do not waste your time on useless work today. Today, you should focus more on completing official pending tasks and completing the work as soon as possible. Today is a good day for computer students of this zodiac sign. The more hard work you do today, the better results you will get. Today, situations will be in your favour. Today, you will feel very good by helping a needy person.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky Number - 3

Libra

Today is a very special day for you. Today at the workplace, you will get help from colleagues and seniors for some work, which will lead your work towards completion. Today, you can hold a meeting with your business partner to run business activities smoothly. Today, textile traders will be happy due to high profits. Today, there will be an increase in happiness and harmony in married life, and prosperity will remain in the family. Today, you will try to move forward by correcting your mistakes.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky Number - 4

Scorpio

Today is an auspicious day for you. Today, you will get a good profit in business. Today, there is a possibility of you getting a promotion at your job, which will make you happy. Today, you will think about buying a new vehicle from your family members. Today, there will be family happiness and harmony, and you will get happiness from children. Today, there are chances of your incomplete and adventurous work getting completed. Today, do not trust anyone too much and share your things with them. Today, you will give your spouse a reason to be happy.

Lucky colour - Maroon

Lucky Number - 8

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today, your thinking ability will increase, and you will fulfil your family responsibilities well. Today, you may get information about some auspicious event in your in-laws' house, in which you will participate, and you will get success in the workplace. Today, you can take help from a senior to understand a subject. Avoid spending too much today, financial condition will be good. Today, your busyness may increase due to auspicious events in the family.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Number - 2

Capricorn

Today, your day is going to be full of happiness. Today is a favourable day for students of this zodiac who wish to get higher education. Today, you will get good news from your children, due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Today, there will be harmony in your married life, but you will remain busy with everyday tasks. Today, you can get back the money stuck in business. Meeting new people today will be beneficial for the future.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Number - 1

Aquarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. The court verdict may come in your favour today. You may buy household items today. Guests may suddenly arrive at your home today. Whatever work you plan to do today, all work will be done well by keeping a positive attitude towards it. Excessive work today may affect your health, so take care of yourself. You will be very happy to meet a friend today.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky Number - 9

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will get new opportunities in employment today, which will help in your progress. You can participate in a sports competition today. There are chances of good offers coming for the working people of this zodiac. Today, you will be successful in handling the situation with your better thinking. Today, your coordination with your spouse will be good, and you may make a profit in business today.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Number - 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)