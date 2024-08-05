Monday, August 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Aaj Ki Baat
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 5, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 5, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2024 22:10 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Why PM Sheikh Hasina fled to Delhi? NSA Ajit Doval meets Sheikh Hasina. Are Hindus safe in Bangladesh? Watch 
  • Law in Assam soon for life imprisonment in 'love jihad' cases, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Watch
  • Centre to bring law to curb sale of Waqf land, Muslim Personal Law Board opposes move, Watch

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Aaj Ki Baat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Aaj-ki-baat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement