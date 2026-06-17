'Bhaiya nahi, sir hota hai': Fake IPS officer refuses to pay Rs 40 for bun, demands salute from cops | Watch

New Delhi:

A man allegedly posing as an Indian Police Service officer has been arrested in Lucknow after an argument over a Rs 40 bun bill escalated into a bizarre confrontation with police personnel. The incident, which was captured on video and later widely shared online, has drawn considerable attention on social media.

According to reports, the accused claimed to be an IPS officer posted in Noida. However, the situation quickly unravelled when he was unable to provide any proof of his identity and instead began demanding that on-duty constables salute him.

How the dispute began

The incident reportedly started at a roadside stall where the man allegedly tried to leave without paying Rs 40 for a bun he had consumed.

The stall owner objected and later informed the police about the matter.

When officers reached the spot and questioned the man, the exchange took an unusual turn.

Rather than responding to the complaint, he allegedly began asking the constables why they were not saluting him.

The man repeatedly claimed that he was an IPS officer serving in Noida and appeared to expect special treatment from the officers present there.

At one point in the viral video, a police personnel addressed him as "bhaiya". The accused immediately objected and replied, "Bhaiya nahi, sir hota hai."

The remark has become one of the most discussed moments from the clip online.

Constable's response goes viral

The officers, however, did not appear convinced by his claims.

A video circulating on social media shows the accused repeatedly insisting that he be saluted, while a constable calmly asks him to establish his identity first.

According to reports, the constable told him, "Come in proper police dress, show me your identity card, and then I will salute you. Not before that."

The response has since earned praise from many social media users, who described it as professional, measured and entirely in line with procedure.

The man was reportedly unable to produce either a police uniform or an identity card when asked.

Watch the video here:

Police action after the incident

Following the circulation of the video, Lucknow Police issued a statement on X regarding the matter.

According to the police, a case has been registered at Mahanagar Police Station under relevant legal provisions.

Authorities also confirmed that the accused has been arrested and that further legal proceedings are underway.

Meanwhile, the video continues to generate discussion online. Many viewers have singled out the constable's calm handling of the situation as the standout moment of the entire exchange.

No shouting. No dramatic confrontation. Just a straightforward request for identification before any claim of authority could be taken seriously.

ALSO READ: Rs 76 lakh for a reel? Orry finally explains how he makes money, says 'you can buy me'