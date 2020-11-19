Vivo introduces OriginOS Android-based skin to replace FunTouch OS: Know what features are new

Image Source : SPARROWNEWS Vivo's new OriginOS

As announced previously, Vivo has officially introduced its OriginOS Android-based custom skin. The new Vivo skin is here to replace FunTouch OS and comes with a number of new features and design changes. Read on to know more about OriginOS.

Vivo introduces OriginOS

Vivo's new OriginOS provides for a smooth and convenient user experience. Inspired by sliding puzzle game Huarong Road, it offers dynamic visuals and adds rectangular and square widgets on the home screen, which the company calls Klotski grid for a grid-like design, much like iOS 14. The widgets come with 'Nano Alerts' to update the information on the widgets from time to time. The widgets are customisable and their size can be changed.

There is support for live wallpapers that will adapt as per the time of the day and new animations, sound and notification. The UI also support for “Nano Kits Library” to organise the nano elements of the UI. The new UI will also help users place icons from the library to the application interface for small windows for the ease of multitasking.

OriginOS also brings in 26 gestures combinations that can be enabled by tapping at the bottom of the screen and the SuperCard feature to slide out the card on the app, desktop or lock screen to make payments, scan, and more. Additionally, it gets Multi Turbo 5.0 for optimised memory and performance.

Vivo will roll out OriginOS to 30 Vivo and iQOO phones in China. The list includes new Vivo X series, Vivo NEX 3S, Vivo X50 Pro+, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50, Vivo S7, Vivo iQOO 5 Pro, Vivo iQOO 5, Vivo iQOO 3, Vivo iQOO Pro, Vivo iQOO, Vivo iQOO Neo3, Vivo NEX 3/ NEX 3 5G, vivo X30 Pro, Vivo X30, Vivo iQOO Neo, Vivo iQOO Neo 855, Vivo X27 Pro, Vivo X27, Vivo S6, Vivo S5, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1, Vivo Z6, Vivo Z5x, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5, Vivo iQOO Z1x, Vivo iQOO Z1, Vivo NEX Dual Display, Vivo NEX S, and Vivo NEX A. The OS will start rolling out in January, 2021.

However, there is no word on the global rollout of OriginOS.

