Twitter won't let people promote 5G conpiracy theories on its platform

Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter wants to give our reliable information

With some accounts spreading false information about the fifth-generation cellular network (5G), linking the technology with coronavirus, Twitter has taken a decision to take down such messages inciting harmful activities. The move is part of Twitter's effort to provide people with reliable information, connect with others, and follow what is happening in real-time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While conspiracy theories surrounding 5G started surfacing much before COVID-19 hit the world, the pandemic has only increased their spread with some messages even blaming 5G for the disease.

"We have broadened our guidance on unverified claims that incite people to engage in a harmful activity, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure or could lead to widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disorder," Twitter said on Thursday.

"Examples include, 'The National Guard just announced that no more shipments of food will be arriving for two months — run to the grocery store ASAP and buy everything' or '5G causes coronavirus — go destroy the cell towers in your neighbourhood!'," the social media platform wrote in a blog.

Conspiracy theories have gained such a foothold that vigilantes have even destroyed cell towers in various European countries, TechCrunch reported.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage