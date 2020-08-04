Redmi 9 Prime with quad rear cameras launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi 9 Prime comes in four colour variants.

Xiaomi has launched yet another budget smartphone in India under its Redmi brand, the Redmi 9 Prime. The smartphone goes head to head against the likes of Realme Narzo 10, Samsung Galaxy M11 and more. The key highlights of the Redmi 9 include the massive 5,020mAh battery, FullHD+ display and quad-camera setup among others.

Redmi 9 Prime Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 4GB of RAM paired with either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, there is a massive 5,020mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging. However, only a 10W charger comes included in the box.

On the optics front, the Redmi 9 Prime sports a quad-camera setup at the back. It consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

Just like other budget Redmi phones, this one also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster. Interestingly, the smartphone also comes with a P2i certification making the phone slightly water-resistant.

Redmi 9 Prime Price and Availability

Redmi 9 Prime has launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 4GB+128GB variant will set you back Rs. 11,999. The smartphone is available in four colour options - Mint Green, Space Blue, Matte Black and Sunrise Flare.

The Redmi 9 Prime will go on sale for the first time on August 6 via Amazon as well as Mi.com. It will soon be made available via Mi Home, Mi Studio and other retail outlets.

