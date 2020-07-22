Wednesday, July 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses G20 Digital Ministers Meet: Live Updates
Live now

Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses G20 Digital Ministers Meet: Live Updates

G20 Summit 2020 is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia later this year and Digital Economy Minister's meeting will be held as part of the Sherpa Track of the G20 Summit.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2020 18:23 IST
g20
Image Source : TWITTER

Hon'ble Minister of MeitY will be addressing the 'G20 Digital Minister's' meeting today at 5:30 PM IST.

Union Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will address the G20 Digital Minister's meeting today. The announcement about the event was made via the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Ravi Shankar Prasad will address the meeting at 5:30 PM today. As of now, there is no word on what exactly will be addressed, the meeting is expected to include further plans on Digital India.

G20 Summit 2020 is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia later this year and Digital Economy Minister's meeting will be held as part of the Sherpa Track of the G20 Summit. The ministers might discuss about the recent issues related to IT including the movement on the ban of 59 Chinese apps in India. Further, there might be discussions around the contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu. Here are all the live updates from the G20 Digital Minister's meeting.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :G20 Digital Minister's Meeting

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 22, 2020 6:19 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Data privacy and security of Indians

    Minister Prasad further emphasized on the data related issues and sovereign rights of countries to protect data privacy and security of its citizens. He mentioned that India is soon going to put in place a robust personal data protection law which will not only address the data privacy-related concerns of citizens but also ensure availability of data for innovation and economic development.

    In view of these concerns, the digital platforms having a presence in many countries must become trustworthy, safe and secure. He told the digital Ministers of the G20 countries that it is time to acknowledge that digital platforms anywhere in the world have to be responsive and accountable towards the sovereign concerns of countries including defence, privacy and security of citizens.

  • Jul 22, 2020 6:18 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Artificial Intelligence for inclusive growth

    Eloquently expressing India’s commitment to leverage emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence for inclusive growth and development especially in healthcare and education, Minister Prasad emphasized the need for building trustworthy Artificial Intelligence systems that can transform the society. 

  • Jul 22, 2020 6:18 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Building a resilient global supply chain

    In the wake of a global pandemic like COVDI19, Mr. Prasad strongly emphasized the need for building a resilient global supply chain. He also shared the vision of Prime Minister of India for making India as attractive destination for investment closely integrated with global supply chains. 

  • Jul 22, 2020 6:17 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Digital payments made life easier

    Ravi Shankar Prasad further spoke about how digital technology helped the government of India in providing relief to the economically weaker sections of society during this crisis. Using digital innovations of India like Direct Benefit Transfers and digital payments even the weakest in the society was provided various financial relief during the lockdown. 

  • Jul 22, 2020 6:15 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Aragoya Setu played a major role

    Further, Minister Prasad shared India’s digital innovations that helped in the fight against COVID19. He spoke about initiatives like Aarogya Setu mobile app, geo-fencing system for monitoring quarantined patients and COVID19 Savdhan bulk messaging systems during this meeting.

  • Jul 22, 2020 6:14 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tells how India managed the fight against COVID-19

    Minister Prasad told the global gathering about how India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has managed the COVID19 crisis far better than many other countries. He further added that the bold decision of the Prime Minister to go for an early nationwide lockdown helped the country in curbing the spread of the virus. This also helped us prepare for the upcoming challenges effectively. 

  • Jul 22, 2020 6:02 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    Umang App announces Umang Quiz

    An opportunity for all citizens to not only gain knowledge about the UMANG App and access various Government services, but also win attractive prizes. Participate NOW & get a chance to win exciting prizes. 

  • Jul 22, 2020 5:31 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    G20 Digital Ministers Meet to begin now

    Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister of India to address the G20 Digital Ministers meeting. As of now, there is no clarity on what subjects will be covered in the meeting. However, he might bring up the recent Chinese app ban issue and development in Aarogya Setu app for Android, iOS. 

Top News

Latest News

X