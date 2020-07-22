Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses G20 Digital Ministers Meet: Live Updates

Image Source : TWITTER Hon'ble Minister of MeitY will be addressing the 'G20 Digital Minister's' meeting today at 5:30 PM IST.

Union Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will address the G20 Digital Minister's meeting today. The announcement about the event was made via the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Ravi Shankar Prasad will address the meeting at 5:30 PM today. As of now, there is no word on what exactly will be addressed, the meeting is expected to include further plans on Digital India.

G20 Summit 2020 is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia later this year and Digital Economy Minister's meeting will be held as part of the Sherpa Track of the G20 Summit. The ministers might discuss about the recent issues related to IT including the movement on the ban of 59 Chinese apps in India. Further, there might be discussions around the contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu. Here are all the live updates from the G20 Digital Minister's meeting.

