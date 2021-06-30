How to run Clubhouse on Mac, Windows PC for free

Follow us on Image Source : AP How to run Clubhouse on Windows, Mac.

Clubhouse has become immensely popular among millennials. The social audio app was initially made available on iOS but it later made its way to Android welcoming more and more users to its party. As the application started to pick up, competitors started working on a similar feature and we got to see Twitter Spaces, Spotify Greenroom, as well as Facebook Live Audio. Unlike its competition, it does not get a web interface, which has become a shortcoming here.

However, you can still use Clubhouse on your Windows PC or your MacBook. Here's how.

As of now, there is no official Clubhouse app for Windows or Mac. This means people who would like to use the app on their PC will have to through a workaround. That workaround here happens to be Clubdeck. Clubdeck essentially gives users a Clubhouse like interface on their PC and allows them to log in with their Clubhouse credientials.

Head over to clubdeck.app and download the Windows or Mac version, depending on your requriement. Once it is downloaded, run the app to install it on your PC. Open the Clubdeck app and enter your phone number. Type in the verification code that you would have received on your phone.

Notably, once you log in to your Clubhouse account on Clubdeck, it will automatically get logged out from your phone. So, once you are done using the app on your PC, you will have to log in again on your smartphone.

Disclaimer: It is worth noting that Clubdeck is not an officially supported platform by Clubhouse. So, if you use Clubdeck on your PC, you will be taking a risk. The risk even involved your Clubhouse account being permanently banned if this violates the company’s terms of service.