Best smartphones under Rs. 30,000: Redmi K20 Pro, Vivo V19 and more

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Realme X2 Pro sports a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back.

Most premium flagship smartphones cost over Rs. 50,000 here in India. These smartphones include iPhones, Samsung Galaxy flagships and OnePlus smartphones. They offer great cameras and an impressive spec sheet. Thankfully, now you can get that even on phones that are priced way lower than that. The sub-Rs. 30,000 smartphone category now has some really good options to choose from.

When spending that much money, one not only wants good performance but also likes to have features that stand out. These include high refresh rate displays, pop-up selfie cameras and more.

Keeping that in mind, here’s a list of best smartphones priced under Rs. 30,000 in India:

Realme X2 Pro

Realme launched the Realme X2 Pro last year in order to compete against the OnePlus 7T. It was the first flagship smartphone from Realme and has managed to leave many impressed. It brings a high refresh rate 90Hz display, flagship Snapdragon 855+ processor, up to 12GB of RAM, 50W SuperVooc charging and much more.

Apart from offering blazing fast performance, Realme X2 Pro also brings a 64MP quad-camera setup for great pictures and videos. It also has an HDR+ certified AMOLED display to ensure an immersive content streaming experience.

Realme X2 Pro is currently available with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB+64GB variant. The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 35,999 respectively.

Redmi K20 Pro

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi K20 Pro sports a quad-camera setup at the back.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 series in India last year and they have even dropped the K30 series in China. While its successor arriving soon in India, the K20 Pro still makes for a great choice. It brings in a pop-up selfie camera, an appealing design and great performance.

The smartphone is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855. It also comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage offering an ultimate gaming experience. It also gets a plethora of features through Android-based MIUI software.

Redmi K20 Pro is currently available for a starting price of just Rs. 26,999 for the base 6GB+128GB variant. It also comes in 8GB+256GB variant that costs Rs. 29,999.

Vivo V19

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Vivo V19 runs on Android-based FunTouchOS.

Vivo recently launched the Vivo V19 smartphone in India. It features an impressive design and a punch-hole camera on the front. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. It also has plenty of storage for all the pictures captured using 48MP rear quad-camera setup.

Vivo V19 retails at a starting price of Rs. 27,990 for the base 8GB+128GB variant whereas the 8GB+256GB variant will set you back Rs. 31,990.

Asus 6Z

Image Source : ASUS Asus 6Z comes with a rotatable camera.

Asus 6Z was also launched back in 2019 but it is still one of the more futuristic devices in this list. The smartphone features a 48MP dual-camera setup, which is the only camera setup on the phone. When one needs to click selfies, the camera can rotate all the way to act as a front camera. It is also backed by flagship specifications including the Snapdragon 855 processor.

Asus 6Z is available on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs. 27,999.

Apple iPhone 7

Image Source : PIXABAY Apple iPhone 7 was launched back in 2016.

In case you are an Apple fanboy or just want to be a part of the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 7 is your only option when looking for a smartphone in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment. It surely looks outdated at this point but performs much better than some of the Android phones out there. It also brings great video recording capabilities to the table.

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) is currently available on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 28,499.

