Umang app for CBSE Class 10th result 2020: How to download, check results via Umang app for Android , iOS

CBSE class 10th results 2020 are all set to be out. To recall, the CBSE class 12th results were released recently. For the same, students and parents can access the results and even mark sheets via the Umang app, which is available for both Android and iOS. Read on to know all about the government app and how you can access your CBSE 2020 results through it.

Umang app: What is it?

The Umang app is a government initiative for users, which stands for Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance. Developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD), the platform aims to enable the idea of e-governance and provide users with access to digital government services.

The services are offered by Central and State Government departments, Local bodies, and even a few coming from private firms.

Umang app: How to download on Android, iOS?

Umang platform is available as an Android/iOS app, a website (https://web.umang.gov.in), IVRS, and even via SMS for Android, iOS, web, feature phone, and even landline users to access it. It is available on both the Google Play Store and the App Store to download. Here's how you can do so:

Head to the Google Play Store or the App Store on your Android or iOS device

Look for the Umang app in the search section

Once the search result appears, tap on it and hit the Install option to get it on your smartphone

Alternatively, you can head to the Umang website, scroll down a bit, and either scan the QR code to get the app or enter your phone number to get the app link.

Umang app: How to check CBSE results, access mark sheets on Android, iOS?

Once you have downloaded the Umang app, its pretty simple to use and access the various services. Here's how you can do so:

Open the Umang app on your Android or iOS device

Allow the app permissions such as notifications,

Select your preferred language. You get to choose from Assamese, Hindi, English, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu

Accept the app's terms and conditions and select Next, following which you will be taken to the home page of the app

The app has five sections: Home, Flagship Schemes, All Services, Stats and More.

Before you can scroll through the services, you need to log in or register first, which you can do via the More section. To register, you need to enter your mobile number, accept the terms and conditions, get the OTP, and you are good to go

To access your CBSE Class 10th results, select the All Services section and then select the CBSE option

Now, select the Results option and enter the required details such as roll number, admit card number, and school code

Hit the Submit option and you will get them. You will also get the option to download the mark sheet

Furthermore, you can visit the Umang website, select the pre-registration option that appears on the home page, enter details such as roll number, date of birth, admit card ID, email ID, phone number, tick the 'I am not a robot' option, and select the Register option to get the results when they are announced.

