IPL 2020: Jonny Bairstow hits his second IPL 2020 fifty for SRH vs Delhi Capitals

Image Source : IPLT20 SRH batsman Jonny Bairstow plays sweep shot against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Jonny Bairstow has once again shown that he has arrived in the UAE in a rich form after a strong home season with England as he scored his second IPL fifty in three ininings for Sunirsers Hyderabad, who faced Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The English right-hander took a cautious approach and shot two boundaries and a six on a difficult surface to reach his 50 in 44 balls.

Earlier, he gave a strong start to his team when he had a 77-run opening wicket stand with skipper David Warner (45 off 33) in 9.3 overs. He then had another crucial stand with Kane Williamson for the third wicket as SRH rushed towards a big target.

While Williamson exuded class after smashing quick five boundaries as SRH approached death overs, Bairstow decided to play second fiddle in the partnership. The Englishman did try to open up his arms in the slog overs but a combination of slow pitch and some good death bowling by Shreyas Iyer-led side saw boundaries drying up completely for the burly right-hander.

Bairstow fell in the 17th over in an attempt to clear the fence off a slow delivery by Kagiso Rabada. His shot could only be found by Anrich Nortje in the mid-off region. By the time he fell, the Englishman produced a 39-ball 62 run stand with Williamson for third wicket.

