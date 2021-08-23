It will take England a miracle to beat India: Gavaskar

Monday, August 23, 2021
     
The 71-year-old batting legend felt that England are depending too much on Joe Root is responsible for England's downfall. 

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2021 14:46 IST
file photo of Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that it will take a miracle to beat India in ongoing England vs India Test Series. Following England's loss on the final day of the second Test at Lord's, The 71-year-old batting legend felt that depending too much on Joe Root is responsible for England's downfall. 

“At the start of the fifth day’s play the general thinking was that England would win the game but on a last day pitch," wrote Gavaskar in his column for The Telegraph newspaper. "Even 180 would have been tough as was seen by the team being dismissed for 121 and losing by a big margin. Their batting depends so much on Root that if he doesn't hold the innings together, then the innings comes apart at the seams."

Gavaskar further wrote with three more games to go, the hosts need to put a 'superhuman effort' to bounce back.

“India have dealt a psychological blow to England and it will take a superhuman effort for the home team to come back in the series. Yes, cricket is a game of uncertainties and things can turn around quite dramatically but for that to happen it will take a miracle,” he added.

