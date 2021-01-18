AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 4: Mohammed Siraj's double-strike inside an over puts India back in hunt

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Siraj dismissed two Australian batsmen within an over to bring India back in the game on Day 4 of the Brisbane Test.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj led India's comeback on Day 4 of the Brisbane Test as he picked two key wickets inside an over during the first session of the day.

Australia looked to be cruising to a big second-innings lead, with the side scoring at a significantly fast pace due to the possibility of showers throughout Day 4 and 5 in Brisbane.

However, this became their nemesis as the side lost wickets at quick intervals. In the 31st over of the game, Siraj dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (25 off 22 delivery) as the batsman edged a shot towards the slips.

Merely three deliveries later, Siraj sent Matthew Wade back to the pavilion too. He was caught down the leg side by Rishabh Pant.

Siraj strikes twice! 2 wickets in 1 over!



The bowling change has worked wonders as Siraj first has Labuschagne caught in the slips and then removes Wade for 0. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND



AUS are 124-4 and lead by 157 runs.



Details - https://t.co/OgU227xylR pic.twitter.com/uGEu5eUw6n — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

This game is alive - Labuschagne caught at second slip off Siraj #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ummF93llEA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

Earlier, David Warner (48), who was looking set for a big innings after a number of low scores since his comeback in the series, was dismissed by debutant Washington Sundar.

India had scored 336 in the first innings, thanks largely to Sundar (62) and Shardul Thakur (67), who added 123 runs for the seventh-wicket partnership.

Siraj has been the biggest positive through the series, lots of times he has been unlucky but still bowling with big heart - nice to see him getting reward with the wicket of Labuschagne. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2021