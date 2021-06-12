Saturday, June 12, 2021
     
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Chetan Sakariya prepares for Sri Lanka with energy development programme

Chetan Sakariya prepares for Sri Lanka with energy development programme

Sakariya, who hails from a village just 10 kilometres from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, said he would have been satisfied even if he were picked as a net bowler for the tour of Sri Lanka.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2021 12:55 IST
Chetan Sakariya
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Chetan Sakariya

Left-arm pace bowler Chetan Sakariya, who has been picked in India's squad for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, has said he is currently working in Chennai on 'energy system development' which helps in sustaining energy over a long period of time through dedicated training routines.

"I feel my movements are swifter, my core is stronger, and I believe I am bowling a tad quicker as well. This side of training is not something I knew a lot of growing up, but I have felt a lot of change in the way I feel about myself. It has been a busy routine in Chennai, but one I am happy and satisfied with. I am looking forward to learning a lot more with the Indian team," said the 23-year-old Saurashtra bowler who was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs.1.2 crore at this year's IPL mini-auction. He picked seven wickets in seven matches.

"The franchise was very supportive of that (training in Chennai) and arranged everything -- like my accommodation and travel -- so that I could become a better version of myself. For the last 15 days, I have had two intense training sessions every day, with a short break for lunch and rest," Sakariya was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.

"I would have been happy just going to Sri Lanka as a net bowler, so this is a massive surprise. At the IPL, I thought I exceeded my own expectations. Initially, I thought I may have to wait for my turn at the Royals, but once I got into the camp, the kind of confidence and faith everyone showed in me, I got the vibes that I will start. So while it is a surprise to be picked for India, I am very much ready and confident with the way I have prepared."

