Watch | How MS Dhoni cheekily pulled Suresh Raina's leg in throwback video

Beard has turned white: When Dhoni pulled Raina's leg

The coronavirus pandemic has put a brake on all sporting activities around the world as people are practising quarantine in the lockdown period.

Before the lockdown, every cricket fan in India was waiting for MS Dhoni's comeback on cricket ground as he was all set reunite with Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League. The cash-rich league like any other sporting event is postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak.

The Chennai Super Kings franchise Twitter handle put a smile on cricket fans face by sharing a video clip of Suresh Raina meeting Dhoni ahead of coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Raina walks up to Dhoni and hugs him before Dhoni jokingly reminds the batsman that his beard has turned white. They break into a laugh after that.

CSK captioned the video: "Like the sky! @msdhoni @ImRaina #WhistlePodu."

The video was before the coronavirus outbreak in India when Dhoni arrived at Chennai for the preparatory camp for the 13th edition of IPL.

Recently, Raina backed Dhoni to make a comeback in international cricket as he claimed the former India skipper was batting well in CSK's training camp.

"He was batting really well. Cricket is still left in him. He has looked innovative. We played practice games and those sixes are as big as they were. Three hours of batting in the evening, that too, in Chennai heat is not easy and we did that (during the camp). If you ask me, Mahi bhai is batting brilliantly," Raina said in an Instagram Live session.

