Lighting diya to salute the commitment of sanitation workers: Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar furthered PM Narendra Modi's appeal to light candles, diyas, torches and mobiles to show support to the people who are fighting on the frontline against the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account, saying that he will light a diya.

"4 hours to go for #9pm9minute. I’m lighting a Diya Diya lamp to salute the commitment of lakhs of #SanitationWarriors. They continue to keep our surroundings clean, putting their lives at risk to keep us safe. India, choose your reason tonight but let’s unite. @narendramodi @PMOIndia," Tendulkar wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 49 sports personalities that included the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as he urged them to keep spreading awareness as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has put the whole world on pause and sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended and even the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL hangs in balance with the BCCI now also open to shifting the tournament to the October-November window if the ICC does plan to postpone the World T20.