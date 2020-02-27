Image Source : @GMAXI_32 Glenn Maxwell announces engagement with long-time girlfriend Vini Raman

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took to social media on Wednesday to announce his engagement with long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. The two were seen posing with the enagagement ring in a photograph shared by Maxwell on Instagram.

Maxwell and Raman have been dating for a while with photos of them emerging on social media for the first time in 2017 and the two were recently spotted at the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019 as well.

The two have been pretty vocal about their relationship with them posting photos from their trips on social media on regular intervals.

Raman, 26, was born and bruoght up in Melbourne and traces her roots back to India. She is a Melbourne-based pharmacist and even helped Maxwell during his mental health issues and it was because of her advice that Maxwell took a small break from the game last year.

"I think I was pretty cooked. I decided to take some time off and a big reason as to why I took that time away was because I was mentally and physically ruined from I think it was eight months on the road and living out of a suitcase," Maxwell had said.

"It was actually my partner who suggested I speak to someone, she was the first person who noticed it. Once I had that initial conversation it was a huge weight off my shoulders."

Since then, Maxwell has gone from strength to strength and led the Melbourne Stars to the Big Bash League 2019-20 final.

Maxwell as also selected for the Australia side for the South Africa series but was eventually ruled out because of a surgery on his left elbow. He is expected to return to competitive cricket during the IPL, where he was picked up by Kings XI Punjab for a huge sum of INR 10.75 crore.