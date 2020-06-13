Former England batsman Vikram Solanki appointed Surrey head coach

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Vikram Solanki will take up the position straight away and work with the Surrey squad as soon as professional players are able to return to group training.

Former England batsman Vikram Solanki has been appointed as the head coach of Surrey County cricket club. Solanki replaces Michael Di Venuto after serving as his assistant since 2018.

Solanki, who has been a coach at Surrey since his retirement from the game in 2016, will take up the position straight away and work with the Surrey squad as soon as professional players are able to return to group training, the club has announced.

Solanki played 54 ODIs and T20Is for England between 2000 and 2007. Domestically, he played 325 first-class games with a further 484 white ball appearances, scoring over 31,000 runs in all formats.

"I am now really excited to be taking over as head coach. We have a very talented group of players at Surrey CCC and will be looking to compete in all formats – both in any competitions that are able to be staged this summer and in the future," said Solanki.

"Our squad contains a great mixture of established talent and young up and coming players looking for opportunities. I'm looking forward to working with all Surrey players to make sure the club has the best possible chance of delivering more silverware in the years to come," he added.

Venuto, former Australian cricketer and coach, ended his spell with the club last month after a four-year term.

Alec Stewart, Surrey Director of Cricket, said: "After recently having to make a tough decision on Michael Di Venuto, I'm very fortunate to have been able to appoint someone who knows our setup and players inside out – but has also broadened his coaching experience around the world in recent years.

"I have total confidence and faith that Vikram will step up to this new role and its associated challenges and responsibilities," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage