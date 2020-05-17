Image Source : AP Turkey registers 148,067 coronavirus cases, death toll at 4,096

Turkey on Sunday reported 1,610 new cases of novel coronavirus, with the death toll exceeding 4,000, The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 148,067, and a total of 4,096 deaths related to the disease were recorded, the Turkish health minister said. The total number of confirmed cases in the country has climbed to 148,067 while the death toll surged to 4,096, Fahrettin Koca tweeted on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkey conducted 42,236 tests for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out to 1,589,625, he stated.

In addition, 108,137 patients have recovered from COVID-19 since the outbreak, while 906 are being treated at intensive care units and 474 intubated, according to the minister.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage