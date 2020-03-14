Image Source : AP Pakistan reports two new coronavirus cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases to 30. Officials said that the first case was reported from the capital, Islamabad. Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh, reported that the 20-year-old patient from Karachi had no travel history but his father returned from the UK recently.

The second case was reported in the capital, Islamabad, according to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson Waseem Khawaja.

“The woman, who arrived in Islamabad from the United States, was brought to PIMS two days ago. She is in critical condition and has been put on a ventilator,” Khawaja said.

So far 30 cases have been reported in Pakistan since February 26. Two of them have recovered.

