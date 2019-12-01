Image Source : PTI Pak foreign minister Shah Qureshi to visit Lanka

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka during which he will call on the country's President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and hold discussions on bilateral ties. Qureshi, who will arrive in Colombo on Sunday night, during his meeting with President Rajapaksa will also officially invite him to visit Pakistan.

Qureshi will also meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena on Monday. Qureshi's visit comes immediately after President Rajapaksa's recent visit to India during which he met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gotabhaya, 70, stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which came on November 17.

