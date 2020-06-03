Wednesday, June 03, 2020
     
  Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 03, 2020 7:34 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 6.4 million, including more than 382,000 fatalities. More than 3,009,000 patients are reported to have recovered. 

Live updates :Coronavirus news, June 3

  • Jun 03, 2020 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Brazil sets another grim record as outbreak worsens in Latin America's pandemic hotspot

    The worst-hit nation in South America registered a new record of 1,262 daily deaths on Tuesday as it surpassed 30,000 fatalities with over half a million total cases. However, President Jair Bolsonaro is pushing to restart businesses despite warnings that the death toll could grow exponentially.

  • Jun 03, 2020 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 3,009,000 people have been recovered from coronavirus infection so far: Summary

    Here's a quick overview:

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 6.4 million, including more than 382,000 fatalities. More than 3,009,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    • United States- 1,08,059
    • Brazil-31,278
    • Italy- 33,530
    • Spain- 27,127
    • France- 28,833
    • United Kingdom- 39,369
    • Belgium - 9,505

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 207,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Friday evening, the death toll stood at 5,829

