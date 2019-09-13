Imran Khan says 58 countries supported Pak on Kashmir. But UNHRC only has 47 members

Image Source : FILE Imran Khan says 58 countries supported Pak on Kashmir, UNHRC only has 47 members

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that 58 countries had joined the country in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) against India's decision to abrogate Article 370 and end Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

But the catch is that UNHRC only has 47 members.

After the session, Khan tweeted, “I commend the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on 10 Sept reinforcing demands of int community for India to stop use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect & protect Kashmiris' rights & resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions.”

He also welcoemd "the EU’s call in the Human Rights Council for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions, int law and bilateral agreements."

Earlier on September 10, at the UNHRC meeting in Geneva, India firmly rejected Pakistan's allegations, saying a "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir has come from "the epicentre of global terrorism" and from a nation, which conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of 'alternate diplomacy'.

India also said that its legislative decisions on Jammu and Kashmir cut the ground from under Pakistan's feet by creating obstacles in its continuing sponsorship of cross-border terrorism and its gory human rights record speaks for itself. Rejecting Pakistan's propaganda, India said it was an ill-disguised effort to advance its territorial ambitions and that Islamabad's "hysterical statements with false, fabricated narratives" were aimed to politicise and polarise the forum.

The clash occurred after Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed earlier in the day that India had transformed Jammu and Kashmir into a largest "caged prison on this planet" by abrogating Article 370 and that human rights were being "trampled with impunity" there.

