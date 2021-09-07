Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh night curfew timings revised, check latest guidelines

UP Night Curfew News: The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday revised the timings for night curfew in the state. As per the latest government notification, night curfew timings have been relaxed by an hour.

The night curfew hours will now be from 11 pm to 6 am, instead of 10 pm to 6 am as Covid cases continue to decline across the state.

According to an order issued by additional chief secretary home, Awanish Awasthi, the new timings will come into immediate effect.

However, the order said, other Covid protocols will continue to be strictly followed - wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing.

The new order came after cinema hall and multiplex owners and those in the hospitality business had sought relaxation in curfew hours since it was adversely affecting their businesses.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: 23 districts are now Covid free

Latest India News