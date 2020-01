Image Source : FILE UPPCL junior engineer shot dead in Mathura

Unidentified assailants shot Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) junior engineer in Mathura on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Agra. Soon after receiving the information of murder, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur reached the spot to investigate the matter.

Police said that information about the murder was given to the electricity department and the family of the deceased. The body has been sent for the post-mortem.

Mathur said that he believes that an acquaintance of Kumar is involved in his murder.

"However, we will clear things once we get a post-mortem report. The probe is underway," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

