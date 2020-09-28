Delhi: Tractor set on fire at India Gate amid protests against farm bills

Monday, September 28, 2020
     
Around 15-20 people set a tractor on fire at India Gate here on Monday morning, police said. The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by the Parliament last week.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 28, 2020 9:40 IST
tractor fire
Image Source : INDIA TV

Tractor set on fire at India Gate

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the incident at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"About 15-20 people had gathered around 7.15-7.30 am and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and the tractor was removed."

"Legal action is being taken in the matter. Identity of the persons involved is being ascertained," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said. 

(With PTI inputs)

