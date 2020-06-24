Image Source : PTI Telangana targets 10,000 daily Covid-19 testing capacity

Telangana aims to increase the Covid-19 testing capacity to 10,000 a day. The government-run hospitals and laboratories were conducting over 2,000 tests and the capacity would be enhanced by 4,300 tests in three-four days, said Health Minister Eatala Rajender, here on Wednesday.

"We will have the 6,600 tests capacity. Another 2,000-3,000 tests will be conducted by private labs. In all, the state can do 10,000 tests a day," he said after a visit to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Gachibowli, here.

He said the testing process in Greater Hyderabad and surrounding would continue even after completing 50,000 tests. "We can do lakhs of tests," he said.

He reiterated that the Centre diverted a machine meant for Telangana that would have increased the testing capacity by 4,000. They raised the issue after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders started resorting to cheap politics over coronavirus issue, he added.

Another machine, ordered by the state, was expected to be delivered next month, he said.

The Minister said there should be no scare over rise in Covid-19 cases as the majority of over 9,000 patients had recovered. "The death rate is very low compared to SARI, ILI and H1N1," he said.

Without naming any one, he said some irresponsible people were playing politics over Covid-19, creating fear among people and tarnishing the image of Hyderabad.

On Covid-19 test, the Minister said, "There is no need for those with no symptoms to undergo the tests or come to hospitals."

Stating that asymptomatic patients should undergo treatment at their homes, he said, "If such people come to hospitals they will be denying beds and medical services to symptomatic patients, who need to be hospitalized."

Stating that the government is ready to spend any amount to save people's lives, he urged them not to believe those spreading rumours and creating fears.

"If you have tested positive and are symptomatic, come to the government hospital. We will provide the best treatment free. There is no need to go to private hospitals and spend lakhs of rupees," he said when asked about some private hospitals charging huge money.

He said outpatient services had started at TIMS and the inpatient services would begin on June 28 or 29.

He said an abandoned multi-storeyed sports tower, constructed for 2007 World Military Games, was transformed into hospital in April with 1,224 beds. It would be upgraded into a top-class healthcare facility.

The hospital has 50 beds with ventilators and 1,000 beds with oxygen facility.

TIMS will be developed as the post-graduate college at par with the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. This will be the second PG college in Telangana after Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

