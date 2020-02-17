Shaheen Bagh: SC asks senior advocates to persuade protesters on moving to alternative site

Acknowledging the fundamental right to protest, the Supreme Court on Monday said the protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh should be persuaded to move to an alternative site. The apex court said the blocking of public roads is a matter of concern and there has to be a balancing factor.

The top court was hearing pleas over the roadblocks due to the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said its concern is about what will happen if people start protesting on roads.

Democracy works on expressing views but there are lines and boundaries for it, it said.

It asked senior advocate Sanjay Hegde and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran to talk to Shaheen Bagh protestors and persuade them to move to alternative site where no public place is blocked.

People have a fundamental right to protest but thing which is troubling us is blocking of public roads, the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that let a message not go that every institution is on its knees trying to persuade Shaheen Bagh protestors on this issue.

If nothing works, we will leave it to the authorities to deal with the situation, the apex court said.

Restrictions have been imposed on the Kaindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and the Okhla underpass, which were closed on December 15 last year due to the protests against CAA and Register of Citizens.

(With PTI inputs)