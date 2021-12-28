Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo critically injured in accident, Chhattisgarh CM assures all help

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VIRALBOY_SAHDEV Baspan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo

Sahdev Dirdo, who rose to popularity across the country with the song "Baspan ka Pyar Mera bhool nahi Jaana", has been seriously injured in a road accident. Sahdev has suffered a serious head injury, due to which preparations are being made to refer him from a District Hospital in Sukma to a Medical College in Jagdalpur.

As per reports, Sahadev was on his way to Sukma with his family members, during which the bike crashed uncontrollably. This led to Sahdev's serious injuries. He is now referred to Jagdalpur after receiving first aid in Sukma.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has extended help in the matter. "Expressing grief over the news of the accident of Sahdev Dirdo, Chief Minister Shri @bhupeshbaghel has directed Collector Shri Vineet Nandanwar @SukmaDist to provide best medical aid at the earliest", CMO Chhattisgarh tweeted.

Sahdev Dirdo rose to fame after he performed in a song titled 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' with singers Badshah and Astha Gill.

