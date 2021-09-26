Sunday, September 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on birthday

PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on birthday

Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 89 today.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: September 26, 2021 13:31 IST
manmohan singh birthday
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Sunday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 89 on Sunday. He is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.

"Birthday greetings to our former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and wonderful health," Modi tweeted.

Also Read: 'Fearless', 'brilliant', much to learn from him: Rahul Gandhi hails ex-PM Manmohan on birthday

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Modi Us Visit 2021

Top News

Latest News