President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation with immediate effect

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation with immediate effect. The former Food Processing Industries Minister resigned in protest against three farm sector bills on Thursday.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect: Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the President has directed that Cabinet Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolio.

Tomar holds multiple portfolios including the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Ministry and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. "I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister," Badal tweeted, hours before the bills were passed by Lok Sabha.

On Thursday, Lok Sabha passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Bill. It has already passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

