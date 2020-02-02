Nirbhaya's rapists can be hanged separately, Centre tells Delhi HC

Suggesting a resort to avoid further delay in the execution of 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape convicts, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the four convicts can be hanged separately as they are misusing the legal process. Delhi High Court on Sunday was hearing Centre's plea challenging the stay on the execution of four convicts of 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case.

While giving his submission in the court Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said, "There cannot be any delay in the interest of justice, death sentence cannot be delayed. In the interest of the convict, any delay in death sentence will have a dehumanising effect on the accused."

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case have taken the process of law on a "joyride" and are acting in tandem to delay their execution.

Solicitor General Mehta asserted that if trial court order stands, then Pawan can either file curative or mercy plea. Meanwhile, the other three convicts won't be hanged. Convict Pawan's not filing curative or mercy petition is deliberate and calculated inaction.

"There is deliberate, calculated and well thought of design to frustrate mandate of law," Tushar Mehta said.

He further told the court that the Nirbhaya gangrape case will go down in the history of India where convicts of the heinous crime are trying the patience of the country.